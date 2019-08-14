As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Market Valuation Declined, Chilton Investment Co Has Boosted Holding by $1.13 Million; Consolidated Edison (ED) Holder Moors & Cabot Has Upped Stake

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 98.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 10,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 21,306 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 10,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $85.95. About 834,560 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 19,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 76,286 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 57,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.47% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 6.76 million shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Net $37M; 28/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 4 MPC MEMBERS VOTED FOR CUT; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN TAKES OVER POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: SAYS RISKS TO INFLATION OUTLOOK HAVE SUBSIDED SOMEWHAT SINCE PREVIOUS MPC; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion; 23/04/2018 – DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDING IN MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay refinery hydrocracker retarts; 26/03/2018 – Ghana MPC Statement on Rate Cut to 18%: Bank of Ghana Link

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning has invested 1.11% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc reported 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn owns 0.06% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3.60M shares. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership invested in 3,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 57,629 shares. Massachusetts Communications Ma invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Nomura Holding Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 155,359 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd invested in 0.03% or 2,945 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl, New Jersey-based fund reported 11,690 shares. Van Eck Assocs accumulated 28,774 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Heartland Consultants stated it has 15,894 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). First Allied Advisory Service Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Town & Country Savings Bank & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru reported 37,794 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 12,230 shares to 4,120 shares, valued at $217,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 8,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,420 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag holds 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 3,478 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Company holds 241 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comm Comml Bank owns 34,855 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Caprock Gru has 6,293 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Ltd reported 6,026 shares. Smithfield Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,650 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Roanoke Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.11% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Cannell Peter B And Inc holds 6,268 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd holds 0.05% or 6,146 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 11,564 shares. Blackhill Cap has invested 0% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 insider buys, and 0 sales for $156,590 activity. 28 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $2,204 were bought by Moore Elizabeth D. Nadkarni Gurudatta D had bought 24 shares worth $2,070 on Friday, May 31. $9,817 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N on Sunday, June 30. $349 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by de la Bastide Lore on Wednesday, July 31. Another trade for 27 shares valued at $2,329 was bought by Cawley Timothy. McAvoy John had bought 27 shares worth $2,329.