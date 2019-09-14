As Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Spirit Of America Management Trimmed Stake; Fulton Bank Maintains Position in Invesco LTD (IVZ)

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 71.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 17,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 43,013 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $880,000, up from 25,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 6.04M shares traded or 10.01% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 24/04/2018 – INVESCO CANADA DECLINES TO IDENTIFY VICTIM IN TORONTO INCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Rev $1.36B; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 16/04/2018 – INVESCO TO MAKE EQUITY AWARDS TO NEW EMPLOYEES; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 27/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual calls for sacking of trust board members; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco US HYFA Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 29/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Ltd. : Form 8 (OPD) Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd; 20/04/2018 – BURFORD CAPITAL LTD – INVESCO NOW OWNS 17.78% OF BURFORD AND ITS SHAREHOLDING REMAINS A CORE POSITION IN INVESCO’S FUNDS; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-f’ Rating to Invesco India Bond Fund

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) by 33.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 62,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 126,099 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05M, down from 188,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 6.78M shares traded or 11.01% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM UNEXPECTEDLY SHUT GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT AT ITS DETROIT REFINERY OVER THE WEEKEND; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CONFIRMS DEAL TO BUY ANDEAVOR; 04/04/2018 – VEERATHAI: THAI MPC RATE-DECISION SPLIT ISN’T SOMETHING NEW; 19/04/2018 – MPC’S PATRA: CORPORATES’, BANKS’ BALANCE SHEETS STILL FRAGILE; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC PLANS TO TALK ABOUT POTENTIAL FUTURE UNCONVENTIONAL TOOLS AIMED AT SUPPORTING ECONOMY – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 10/04/2018 – S. AFRICA’S TSHAZIBANA: MPC WOULD LIKE SINGLE-POINT CPI TARGET; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS DESPITE THE RECENT FALL IN HEADLINE INFLATION, SEVERAL UPSIDE RISKS PREVAIL – MINUTES; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC SEES RISK TO GROWTH OUTLOOK ON UPSIDE; 30/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM’S RATINGS FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 07/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Coverage Assumed by Credit Suisse at Outperform

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $665.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 70,071 shares to 479,817 shares, valued at $14.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.60 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold IVZ shares while 127 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 306.73 million shares or 3.56% more from 296.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $846,920 activity. $212,400 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares were bought by CANION ROD. On Friday, June 7 the insider WAGONER G RICHARD JR bought $207,120.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,974 shares to 59,640 shares, valued at $8.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 5,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,227 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).