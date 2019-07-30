As Marathon Pete (Prn) (MPC) Share Price Declined, Holder Willingdon Wealth Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.12 Million; Holder Stockbridge Partners Has Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Position

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 3,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 128,205 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.30M, up from 125,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $30.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1912.45. About 4.49 million shares traded or 16.85% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – InsideEVs: Shouldn’t Amazon Be Placing A Tesla Semi Order?; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Sees 2Q Operating Pft $1.1B To Pft $1.9B; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 09/05/2018 – Sears Auto Center Teams Up With Amazon.com To Make Tire Purchases And Installations Easier And More Convenient For Customers; 11/04/2018 – Financial Express: #Exclusive : Amazon #Alexa to support Hindi voice commands; 09/03/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Amazon delegation expected to visit Atlanta soon for HQ2 site visits; 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals Amazon has 100 million Prime members in letter to shareholders; 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight; 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is making another stab at luring new customers to Whole Foods by making its prices more affordable. Soon Amazon Prime customers will get a 10% discount on sale items at Whole Foods

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (Prn) (MPC) by 49.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 19,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,575 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 38,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.16. About 4.18M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN TAKES OVER POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN MPC MEMBER TSHAZIBANA COMMENTS IN PRETORIA; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018; 24/05/2018 – SARB MPC ASSUMED 2018 OIL PRICE OF $70/BBL IN CPI FORECASTS; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR TO COMBINE; 14/03/2018 – BANK OF MAURITIUS MPC VOTED 6-1 TO LEAVE RATES UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY OUT OF PRODUCTION DUE TO POWER OUTAGES; 10/04/2018 – SARB SAYS MPC `NOT COMMITTING TO A RATE-CUTTING CYCLE’; 24/05/2018 – SARB RELEASES ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING MPC FORECASTS; 05/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK CHIEF PATEL:MPC NOTED SEVERAL UNCERTAINTIES AROUND BASELINE INFLATION PATH

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snow LP invested in 1.52% or 401,193 shares. Burney Co invested in 150,146 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 6,442 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Swift Run Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 188,030 shares. Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 363,509 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Company holds 3,922 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 198,200 shares. Tdam Usa Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 23,158 shares. 300,000 are held by Masters Capital Management Lc. Manufacturers Life The has 712,324 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.11% or 35,600 shares. Mufg Americas Corp owns 27,346 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 24,907 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Becker Cap Mngmt reported 12,500 shares stake. Arrow Fin Corp stated it has 240 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 41.41% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $881.29 million for 10.56 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,577.78% EPS growth.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,868 shares to 23,566 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 63,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Prepared For IMO 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Galveston Bay refinery FCCU may be shut eight weeks – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton National Bank Na holds 0.57% or 4,545 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd owns 184,521 shares or 2.4% of their US portfolio. 9,488 are owned by Alpha Cubed Invests Llc. Chevy Chase Holding, a Maryland-based fund reported 399,434 shares. New York-based Epoch Inv Ptnrs has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ashford Management Incorporated reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Foundry Prtn Lc invested in 0.03% or 456 shares. Meridian Mngmt has invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pinnacle Finance Partners Inc stated it has 1.61% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). C Wide Holdings A S accumulated 303,511 shares or 6.86% of the stock. Daiwa Secs, a Japan-based fund reported 22,156 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability stated it has 631,102 shares or 2.52% of all its holdings. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated reported 2,996 shares stake. Anderson Hoagland And owns 7,898 shares for 8.19% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Limited Liability Co owns 866 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Eyes Cosmetic Business With Lady Gaga Products – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “A â€˜ really big, ugly selloffâ€™ could hit market if the Fed doesnâ€™t deliver, strategist warns – MarketWatch” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon hits a regulatory snag with Deliveroo – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.