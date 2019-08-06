As Marathon Pete (MPC) Valuation Declined, Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Lowered by $4.19 Million Its Holding; Home Depot Ord (HD) Valuation Rose While Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Lifted Its Stake

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45M, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $205.02. About 89,199 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 76.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 71,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 22,094 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 93,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 81,330 shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 13/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE AGREES TO SCREEN MPC NOMINEES FOR APPROVAL; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Individual Voting History (Table); 09/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY, TEXAS CITY REFINERIES BACK TO NORMAL OPS AFTER POWER DISRUPTIONS; 26/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282781 – MARATHON PETROLEUM TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC IS IN COMFORTABLE SITUATION; 16/05/2018 – GLAPINSKI SAYS HIS VIEW ON RATES IS MAINSTREAM IN POLISH MPC; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: PROBABILITY OF STABLE RATES NEXT QTRS HAS INCREASED; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn US energy deal; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 2.21 million shares. Selway Asset Management invested 2.89% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Oppenheimer & accumulated 172,007 shares. 2,902 were reported by New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Highstreet Asset holds 184,395 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Invests Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,275 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 8,961 shares. Cap Inc Ca holds 0.14% or 6,145 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 1.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 12,150 were reported by Duff And Phelps Investment Management. Ccm Advisers Lc holds 1.98% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 61,423 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4,402 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Stonehearth Capital Llc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 489,013 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability has invested 0.55% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.