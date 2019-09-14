As Marathon Pete (MPC) Valuation Declined, Segment Wealth Management Lowered Position by $1.62 Million; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Upped Eog Resources (EOG) Stake by $515,220

Segment Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 69.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc sold 29,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 12,887 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 42,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 6.78M shares traded or 11.01% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 16/05/2018 – RBI: REVISED MEETING SCHEDULE OF MPC FOR 2018-19; 10/04/2018 – South Africa MPC Member Says Prefers Single-Point CPI Target; 01/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s (MPC) CEO Gary Heminger on Andeavor Strategic Combination (Transcript); 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC NOTED STABILITY OF CPI FORECASTS; 20/03/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER GATNAR AS SAYING IN INTERVIEW; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS GOVT SHOULD RESTRAIN DOMESTIC BORROWING; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn energy deal; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE THERE IS A RISK THAT RECENT FRAUD IN A PUBLIC SECTOR BANK MAY MAKE BANKSRISK AVERSE AND SLOW LENDING; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY SWIFTLY MOVE TO DISCUSS RATE CUT: GLAPINSKI

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 5,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 704,437 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.63M, up from 698,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.39. About 3.92M shares traded or 7.14% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.60 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66 and Marathon Petroleum – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Marathon Petroleum Stock Fell Nearly 13% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stay Away from These Stocks in September – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oil shippers vent over Enbridge’s proposed Mainline overhaul – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Cap Gru has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Chevy Chase Trust Holding accumulated 560,777 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Iridian Asset Management Limited Company Ct has 4.25% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moody Bankshares Tru Division accumulated 65,869 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 137,563 shares. Haverford has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ls Advsr Ltd Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Fiduciary Com stated it has 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Benjamin F Edwards reported 7,955 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 280 shares. Spirit Of America Ny has invested 1.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 21,054 were accumulated by Valley National Advisers Inc. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). D E Shaw invested in 0.41% or 5.82M shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $491.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,708 shares to 83,120 shares, valued at $15.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Oil Stock’s Ambition Is to Become an Attractive Dividend Stock – Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) 17% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Capital, a California-based fund reported 75,397 shares. Synovus Finance reported 71,631 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt invested in 0.96% or 54,374 shares. Smithfield Tru Company owns 1,071 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Highland Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.28% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Lincluden Ltd has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Ameriprise Fin Inc has 0.23% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 5.56M shares. Ipswich Invest Management reported 0.84% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Co, Maine-based fund reported 152,068 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Co stated it has 5,416 shares. Art Advsrs Lc invested 0.06% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Finance Architects Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 894 shares. Barbara Oil invested in 3,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $16.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) by 144,693 shares to 5.50M shares, valued at $119.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) by 256,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Company.