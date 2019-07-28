As Marathon Pete (MPC) Valuation Declined, Martin Investment Management Has Increased Position by $1.81 Million; Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Position Boosted by Meyer Handelman Co

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 310,400 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.33 million, up from 298,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 10.01M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 30,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 122,251 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, up from 91,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 2.92M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC PLANS TO TALK ABOUT POTENTIAL FUTURE UNCONVENTIONAL TOOLS AIMED AT SUPPORTING ECONOMY – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 23/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum announces new partnerships with Southwest Airlines®, La Quinta Inns & Suites and the Arbor Day Foundation t; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum said it would buy rival Andeavor for more than $23 billion; 30/04/2018 – MPC SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN `CONTINUES UNFETTERED’; 16/03/2018 – KROPIWNICKI SAYS MPC NEEDS TO REACT TO `REALITY,’ NOT FORECASTS; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Acquisition of Andeavor Unanimously Approved by Both Companies’ Boards, Expected to Close in 2H; 22/03/2018 – Nigerian senate clears way for central bank’s MPC to meet; 03/05/2018 – MPC WILL BE ABLE TO GET LIGHT SWEET CRUDE IT NEEDS FROM PERMIAN

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon Galveston Bay refinery FCCU may be shut eight weeks – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Global Limited Partnership accumulated 13.74 million shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 198,200 shares. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Limited Co has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 16,150 shares. 29,694 were accumulated by Goelzer. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0.2% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 11.97 million shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 650 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Todd Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0.89% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 524,773 shares. Luminus Mngmt Ltd Co holds 863,591 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Com holds 31,292 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Lincoln invested in 0.01% or 4,687 shares. Kings Point Cap Management holds 0.07% or 5,656 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Strs Ohio holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 854,451 shares. Fort Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1,922 shares. First Advisors LP has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 82,500 shares to 281,514 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,407 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Stores Inc Com (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Asset Mngmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 23,564 shares. Research And has invested 1% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.45% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Westpac Bk Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 386,895 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc holds 0.62% or 64,773 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The accumulated 0.22% or 4.29 million shares. Stillwater Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 38,469 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Whitnell And Company has 0.51% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Catalyst Cap Advisors Lc owns 18,000 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.19% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cambridge Advsr Inc holds 0.18% or 11,341 shares in its portfolio. Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability reported 23,850 shares. 52,346 were accumulated by Dupont Capital Mngmt. Hsbc Holdings Pcl holds 4.04 million shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.18% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.