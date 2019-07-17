As Marathon Pete (MPC) Valuation Declined, Holder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Its Stake by $465,156; Rivernorth Capital Management Boosted Its Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Stake by $1.80 Million

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 40.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 7,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,564 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $692,000, down from 19,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $55.68. About 4.24 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SATISFIED WITH RETURN TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 28/05/2018 – POLISH INTEREST-RATES LEVEL IS OPTIMAL: MPC’S MEMBER LON ON PAP; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC PLANS TO TALK ABOUT POTENTIAL FUTURE UNCONVENTIONAL TOOLS AIMED AT SUPPORTING ECONOMY – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 15/03/2018 – NIGERIA MPC MEETING TO BE DELAYED BY WEEK TO 10 DAYS: GOVERNOR; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery preparing to shut alky unit; 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS HARDLY ANY EVIDENCE ON EMPLOYMENT GROWTH PICKING UP TO A LEVEL THAT WOULD PUT UPWARD PRESSURE ON WAGE GROWTH-MINUTES; 22/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA RESERVE BANK MPC MEMBER KAHN TO RETIRE END-SEPT; 10/04/2018 – South Africa MPC Member Says Prefers Single-Point CPI Target; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTED HYDROCRACKER ON SATURDAY

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 449,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.77 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.15 million, up from 7.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $713.82M market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.83. About 589,573 shares traded or 101.19% up from the average. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has declined 6.64% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,918 shares to 80,331 shares, valued at $15.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 16,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, down 27.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.09B for 8.44 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,933.33% EPS growth.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexpoint Strategic Oportunt by 634,622 shares to 105,465 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD) by 349,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.15M shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Mtg Oppty Term Fd 2 (JMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.