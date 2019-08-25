As Marathon Pete (MPC) Valuation Declined, Holder Brigade Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake; Columbus Mckinnon N Y (CMCO) Shareholder Alliancebernstein LP Has Increased Stake

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 74.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 209,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 489,650 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.31M, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 5.97 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: 1 MEMBER OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RATE HIKE; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES WESTERN RETAIL SYNERGIES CAPTURED QUICKLY; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 29/03/2018 – `A VIEW’ WITHIN MPC SAID RATE CUT MAY BE NEEDED IF ECONOMY DIPS; 11/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER LON SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI: NEXT MPC MAY NEED TO FACE LOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 4th Update; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION; 09/04/2018 – MarkWest Energy Partners Makes $1.6 Billion Showing in Ohio, West Virginia, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) by 19.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 73,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 447,133 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.36 million, up from 373,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $756.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $32.02. About 114,701 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon: Plan Was Originally Scheduled to Expire on May 18, 2019; 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expects 1Q Rev to Grow 7%-9% Including FX Benefit; 04/05/2018 – CMCO: DAMASCUS VA: FIRE – Columbus McKinnon Plant, heat treat room. Damascus, Glade Spring FD dispatched 0708. SF06 – ! $CMCO; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TERMINATION OF CO’S RIGHTS AGREEMENT, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 18, 2019; 07/03/2018 Columbus McKinnon Opens New Entertainment Training Center of Excellence at Rock Lititz; 21/04/2018 – DJ Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMCO); 04/05/2018 – WJHL: BREAKING: Fire at Columbus McKinnon; 04/04/2018 – New CM Lodestar VS Electric Chain Hoist Harnesses the Power of Intelligent Lifting

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc by 85,000 shares to 124,200 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 69,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,289 shares, and cut its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XOP) by 2.69 million shares to 6.05M shares, valued at $185.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XME) by 2.65 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 504,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).