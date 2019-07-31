As Marathon Pete (MPC) Valuation Declined, Deprince Race & Zollo Increased Position; Harvest Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by $861,042

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 65,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 549,783 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.91 million, up from 484,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $57.05. About 2.99M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 16/05/2018 – GLAPINSKI SAYS HIS VIEW ON RATES IS MAINSTREAM IN POLISH MPC; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 5th Update; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN TAKES OVER POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC WILL MAINTAIN VIGILANCE ON CPI; 28/03/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: SAYS RISKS TO INFLATION OUTLOOK HAVE SUBSIDED SOMEWHAT SINCE PREVIOUS MPC; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS MPC HAS HAD “RIGOROUS” DISCUSSION OF PUBLISHING INTEREST RATE PATH, MAJORITY OF MPC NOT IN FAVOUR; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDED-; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS ON MPC MEETING CHANGE ON WEBSITE; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS GOVT SHOULD RESTRAIN DOMESTIC BORROWING

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $258.03. About 556,298 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 150,048 shares to 536,879 shares, valued at $16.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 24,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Hubbell Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.16% or 54,049 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc, New York-based fund reported 604,899 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 145,170 shares. 4,135 are held by Asset Mgmt. Sageworth Tru Company has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Trust Communications Of Virginia Va holds 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 9,874 shares. Carroll Associate Inc has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Andra Ap holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 74,400 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va accumulated 3,798 shares. Advsr Asset Inc has invested 0.1% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hanson And Doremus Investment Mngmt has 1,836 shares. Cap City Tru Fl invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 151,132 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Ingalls Snyder Llc reported 48,395 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney holds 0.17% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 10,880 shares. Parsec Financial Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 1,137 shares in its portfolio. Decatur Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.04% or 21,472 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Cap has invested 0.25% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 64 shares. 48 were accumulated by Trust Department Mb Bank N A. 970 are owned by Daiwa Sb Investments. Moors Cabot Incorporated holds 0.32% or 19,342 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.37% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 8,687 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Limited Com invested in 0.57% or 20,470 shares. Sei Investments Co holds 0.11% or 130,131 shares in its portfolio. Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Swiss Bancorp holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1.13 million shares. Agf, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Scott Selber Inc holds 0.24% or 1,800 shares.

