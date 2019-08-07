As Marathon Pete (MPC) Valuation Declined, Brigade Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake by $12.37 Million; Texas Permanent School Fund Has Raised Its Position in Finisar (FNSR) by $910,455

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Finisar Corp (FNSR) by 51.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 39,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The institutional investor held 116,413 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 76,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Finisar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $22.59. About 295,126 shares traded. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 39.73% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 08/03/2018 FINISAR 3Q REV. $332.4M, EST. $333.2M; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Rev $332.4M; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 05/04/2018 – CAFC: FINISAR CORPORATION v. NISTICA, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1649 – 2018-04-05; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Finisar; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Adj EPS 20c; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Rev $300M-$320M; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s First 400G QSFP-DD Active Optical Cable and Transceivers for Switching and Routing Applications; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 74.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 209,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 489,650 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.31 million, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 2.21M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR BEGINS SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON REFINERY; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Affiliates Report Stake In Tesoro; 14/03/2018 – STATE NEWSWIRE PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK MPC UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO LEAVE REPO RATE UNCHANGED – GOVERNOR; 10/05/2018 – TURKEY’S CENTRAL BANK NOT CONSIDERING INCREASING NUMBER OF MPC MEETINGS; 19/04/2018 – MPC’S PATRA: CORPORATES’, BANKS’ BALANCE SHEETS STILL FRAGILE; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Reports Leak, Emissions at Texas City, Texas Refinery; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES WESTERN RETAIL SYNERGIES CAPTURED QUICKLY; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC MAY CONTINUE ITS DOVISH APPROACH

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

