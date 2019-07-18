As Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Value Declined, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Upped Position by $523,625; Rudman Errol M Has Raised Centene Del (CNC) Stake by $5.95 Million as Shares Declined

Rudman Errol M increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 78.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M bought 112,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 254,400 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.51 million, up from 142,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.27. About 4.02M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 8,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,946 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 35,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $55.26. About 2.41M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS BREXIT UNCERTAINTY IS HAVING A DAMPENING EFFECT ON SOME OF THE ECONOMY; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK MPC UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO LEAVE REPO RATE UNCHANGED – GOVERNOR; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Acquire Andeavor for Total Enterprise Value of $35.6B; 25/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces dividend; 17/05/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – FORECAST 2018 CONFIRMED; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY FOCUS ON SUPPORTING GDP GROWTH SINCE CPI IS NOT AN ISSUE – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN GW INTERVIEW; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM SEES 2018 CAPEX $3.97B; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS PROPOSED INCREASE IN CUSTOMS DUTY IS LIKELY TO INCREASE INFLATION – MINUTES

Rudman Errol M, which manages about $148.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 10,000 shares to 79,736 shares, valued at $36.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Financial Assoc holds 457 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 18,447 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.31% or 49,760 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp holds 160,769 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Ser Com Ma accumulated 0% or 9,358 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 0.08% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 125,590 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv invested in 583,500 shares. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 172 shares. Gmt Cap Corporation stated it has 959,020 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 122 shares. Ci Investments owns 908,800 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 119,346 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Putnam Investments Limited Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flexshares Tr (QDF) by 12,053 shares to 326 shares, valued at $15,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 19,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,912 shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).