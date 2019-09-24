As Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Value Declined, Holder Fortress Investment Group Has Cut Holding; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Boosted Its Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Holding

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 26.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 48,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 229,200 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.64M, up from 180,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.95% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 508,062 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 11/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 106 MLN GALLONS PRODUCED, UP 10% Y/Y; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5.0C; 17/05/2018 – RANDY HOWARD, RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP CEO, SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q EPS $5.30, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Announce Results of its Annual Shareholders Meeting and Changes in Key Management Positions; 23/04/2018 – DJ Renewable Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGI); 08/03/2018 Renewable Energy Group 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 82.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 179,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 37,473 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, down from 217,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $55.49. About 4.84 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – MPC WILL COMPLETE MGMT DECISIONS SOMETIME IN 3Q; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC DIDN’T DISCUSS 50BP CUT; 04/04/2018 – VEERATHAI: THAI MPC RATE-DECISION SPLIT ISN’T SOMETHING NEW; 10/05/2018 – TURKEY’S CENTRAL BANK NOT CONSIDERING INCREASING NUMBER OF MPC MEETINGS; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Acquisition of Andeavor Unanimously Approved by Both Companies’ Boards, Expected to Close in 2H; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Individual Voting History (Table); 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q EPS 8C; 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.95 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 443,600 shares to 733,180 shares, valued at $37.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 13,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,600 shares, and cut its stake in Oi S A.