As Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Value Declined, Conning Increased by $34.20 Million Its Stake; Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Holder Stonebridge Capital Management Has Increased Position

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 24.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 76,557 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, up from 61,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $63.27. About 5.90 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy Pipeline; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED ONCE-DAILY ORAL TRUVADA TO REDUCE RISK OF SEXUALLY ACQUIRED HIV-1 IN AT-RISK ADOLESCENTS; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY

Conning Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 3984.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 579,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 594,182 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.56M, up from 14,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.66. About 4.85M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 05/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK CHIEF PATEL:MPC NOTED SEVERAL UNCERTAINTIES AROUND BASELINE INFLATION PATH; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 4th Update; 25/03/2018 – ORR: RBNZ AND ADVISORY PANEL AGAINST TREASURY OFFICIAL ON MPC; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Polish MPC to discuss future potential unconventional tools to support economy – rate-setter; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S SENATE APPROVES FESTUS ADENIKINJU, ALIYU RAFINDADI SANUSI AND ROBERT CHINWENDU ASOGWA AS NEW MPC MEMBERS; 17/04/2018 – POLAND’S MPC MEMBER HARDT SPEAKS ON PARKIET TV; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK MPC MEETING MOVED TO MAY 24 FROM MAY 28; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY FOCUS ON SUPPORTING GDP GROWTH SINCE CPI IS NOT AN ISSUE – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay refinery hydrocracker retarts; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Marathon Petroleum ‘BBB’ Rating On Acq Plan

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Elec Co (NYSE:GE) by 190,801 shares to 220,135 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,088 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

