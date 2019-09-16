As Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Raised Its Stake; California State Teachers Retirement System Stake in Home Depot (HD) Has Trimmed by $10.10 Million as Stock Value Rose

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 48,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $413.44M, down from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.17 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 73.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 11,300 shares as the company's stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 26,575 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, up from 15,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tcw Inc reported 991,421 shares. 13,300 are owned by Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corp. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.01% or 30,303 shares in its portfolio. The Rhode Island-based Whalerock Point Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd owns 225,004 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 202,295 shares. State Street Corp reported 0.14% stake. Prio Wealth Lp holds 0.02% or 8,920 shares. Putnam Invs Llc invested in 0.02% or 192,068 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,589 shares. Chilton Inv Communications Limited Co accumulated 220,530 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Amalgamated National Bank accumulated 94,448 shares. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability reported 8,325 shares. Wexford Cap Lp has 419,301 shares for 2.72% of their portfolio. Raymond James Associates invested in 0.37% or 4.58M shares.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28 million and $298.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 25,800 shares to 407,400 shares, valued at $10.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 29,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,846 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on August 15, 2019

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 23.21 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha" on August 20, 2019

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eli Lilly Co (NYSE:LLY) by 70,330 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $170.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 60,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 700 shares. Mason Street Lc stated it has 156,920 shares. Westover Advisors Ltd Company has invested 1.37% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ftb Advsrs invested in 0.23% or 14,044 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd has 1.17% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 66,847 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 916,696 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd has 0.11% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Founders Finance Securities Lc has 0.4% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,884 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 23,106 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 0.64% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,000 shares. 2,919 are owned by Roberts Glore Il. Karp Cap Mngmt Corporation reported 0.48% stake. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 179,523 shares. Boston Family Office invested in 20,514 shares. Cap Ltd has invested 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).