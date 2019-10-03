As Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Price Declined, Segment Wealth Management Has Decreased Position by $1.62 Million; Mendon Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake in First Intst Bancsystem (FIBK) by $579,072

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 14,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The hedge fund held 93,058 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.69 million, down from 107,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in First Intst Bancsystem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 100,672 shares traded. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 7.66% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, ENTERS PACT TO BUY NORTHWEST; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – EXPECTS DEAL WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EPS ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – First Interstate Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Interstate BancSystem Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIBK); 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $99.8 MLN VS $68.9 MLN; 14/03/2018 First Interstate Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – FIRST INTERSTATE IS EXPECTED TO RECOVER MINIMAL TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE DILUTION EXPERIENCED IN DEAL IN UNDER 2 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANC 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 69C; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – NORTHWEST SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 6% OF FIRST INTERSTATE ONCE DEAL IS COMPLETE; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT

Segment Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 69.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc sold 29,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 12,887 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 42,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $59.27. About 2.00 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK MPC MEETING MOVED TO MAY 24 FROM MAY 28; 09/04/2018 – MarkWest Energy Partners Makes $1.6 Billion Showing in Ohio, West Virginia, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY SWIFTLY MOVE TO DISCUSS RATE CUT: GLAPINSKI; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON APRIL RATES MEETING; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC SEES RISK TO GROWTH OUTLOOK ON UPSIDE; 09/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 140 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 30/04/2018 – MPC BOARD APPROVED AN INCREMENTAL $5B OF BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/03/2018 – GLAPINSKI: THERE ARE STILL HAWKS IN POLISH MPC; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – AGREEMENTS REGARDING ACQUISITION OF MV VICTORIA SCHULTE

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 9.56 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Loving First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FIBK) 3.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FIBK) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. and Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. Announce Receipt of Northwest Shareholder Approval and Anticipated Closing Date – Business Wire” on August 15, 2018. More interesting news about First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Cascade Bancorp – Business Wire” published on May 30, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple Makes Its Video-Streaming Move – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 23, 2019.

Analysts await First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FIBK’s profit will be $52.19 million for 12.29 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.59% EPS growth.