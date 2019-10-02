As Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Price Declined, Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Boosted Holding by $2.21 Million; Springowl Associates Has Decreased Its Stake in Cbs New (CBS) by $490,000 as Stock Value Rose

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $38.79. About 1.76M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/04/2018 – CBS OFFER FOR VIACOM WAS SAID TO BE IMMEDIATELY REJECTED: CNBC; 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom can get a lot more value from other players, says B. Riley FBR’s Barton Crockett; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: CBS’s Revolt Against Shari Redstone Is at a Crossroads: DealBook Briefing; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 09/04/2018 – CBS is now considering its next steps in the deal negotiations, said the sources; 17/05/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: Judge rules against CBS in its effort to strip company control from Shari Redstone; 09/04/2018 – UNNAMED INVESTOR URGES CBS NOT TO PAY ABOVE MARKET PRICE; 16/03/2018 – Steven Portnoy: In addition to McMaster, sources tell CBS News Chief of Staff John Kelly could depart as soon as today. The; 16/05/2018 – CBS Tries to Sell Its TV Dramas as Its Own Battle Heats Up in Court; 03/05/2018 – Brian Stelter: CBS was warned about Charlie Rose: “Concerns about Rose’s behavior were flagged to managers at the network as

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 145.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 40,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 67,860 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, up from 27,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $58.77. About 2.26M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 13/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Agrees to Screen MPC Nominees for Approval; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Net $37M; 22/03/2018 – Nigerian senate clears way for central bank’s MPC to meet; 22/05/2018 – BOE Vlieghe: MPC Saw Rate Rises Coming “A Little Later” In May Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Acquire Andeavor for Total Enterprise Value of $35.6B; 22/03/2018 – Incident News: Marathon Petroleum Co, Mississippi River MM140; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS l AM SURE THERE WILL BE SOME DIFFERENCES OF VIEW AT MAY MPC MEETING; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – OFFERING WAS SIGNIFICANTLY OVERSUBSCRIBED; 28/05/2018 – POLISH INTEREST-RATES LEVEL IS OPTIMAL: MPC’S MEMBER LON ON PAP; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q EPS 8C

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $504.46 million for 7.24 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.