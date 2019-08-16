As Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Price Declined, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Lowered Holding; Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Boosted Its Holding in Premier (PINC) as Market Value Rose

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 30.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 47,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 110,411 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, down from 158,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 4.87M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 17/04/2018 – POLAND’S MPC MEMBER HARDT SPEAKS ON PARKIET TV; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn US energy deal; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Ratings Following Acquisition Announcement; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC MAY CONTINUE ITS DOVISH APPROACH; 04/04/2018 – VEERATHAI: THAI MPC RATE-DECISION SPLIT ISN’T SOMETHING NEW; 20/04/2018 – Bank of England MPC’s range of views maybe no wider than normal – Saunders; 24/05/2018 – TREASURY COMMITTEE REAPPOINTS GERTJAN VLIEGHE TO BOE’S MPC; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WELLE” MBH & CO. KG AND SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WOGE” MBH & CO. KG TO ACQUIRE MV “WELLE” AND MV “WOGE”; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 03/05/2018 – MPC WILL BE ABLE TO GET LIGHT SWEET CRUDE IT NEEDS FROM PERMIAN

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Premier Inc (PINC) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 10,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% . The institutional investor held 277,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.57 million, up from 267,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Premier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.73. About 424,746 shares traded or 8.37% up from the average. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 4.62% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 03/04/2018 – Forty Seven, Inc. Appoints Ann D. Rhoads as Chief Financial Officer; 27/04/2018 – Komet — Closing of the Third and Final Tranche of a Private Placement; 02/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Premier Inc. Expands Partnership with Academic Health System; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER 3Q NET REV. $425.3M, EST. $408.0M; 22/03/2018 – Premier Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Three-Year Contract Awarded to KARL STORZ by Premier Inc. for Video Laryngoscopy Products; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in Premier; 29/05/2018 – Premier Inc. Launches Physician Enterprise Collaborative; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC PINC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold PINC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 59.50 million shares or 1.33% more from 58.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.05% invested in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) for 23,611 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested in 237 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Company holds 18,499 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rr Prtnrs Lp stated it has 409,713 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Btim holds 330,720 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15,210 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0% invested in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) for 144,716 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Liability reported 2.18M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 34,294 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 2.42 million were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 30,911 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 90,435 shares. Moreover, Regions has 0% invested in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) for 8,909 shares. Stifel Fin holds 0% or 15,730 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorp De reported 2,669 shares.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $648.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO) by 95,935 shares to 272,565 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 64,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,921 shares, and cut its stake in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB).

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 22,700 shares to 71,012 shares, valued at $9.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 141,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 932,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 41,461 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.45% or 11,303 shares. Eagle Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 9,326 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 1.67 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc accumulated 355,785 shares. Natl Pension Serv holds 822,400 shares. Wendell David reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Weiss Multi owns 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 8,195 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Origin Asset Llp holds 0.62% or 123,100 shares in its portfolio. Adage Prns Group Inc Lc accumulated 991,360 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 4,345 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Company owns 65,364 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Castleark Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.