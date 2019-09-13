As Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Price Declined, Leavell Investment Management Boosted Stake; Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Holder Credit Capital Investments Has Decreased Its Position by $1.33 Million as Stock Price Rose

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 48.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 28,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 31,139 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 1.80 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 6,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 55,404 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10 million, up from 48,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 5.43M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – At its meeting ending on 21 March 2018, the MPC voted by a majority of 7-2 to maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY REFINERY COMPLETES MULTI-UNIT OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – SUBSEQUENT OFFERING, CO FULFILS REQUIREMENT FOR LISTING ON OSLO BØRS OF AT LEAST 500 SHAREHOLDERS; 05/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK CHIEF PATEL:MPC NOTED SEVERAL UNCERTAINTIES AROUND BASELINE INFLATION PATH; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTED HYDROCRACKER ON SATURDAY; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 31/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S TREASURY SAYS APPOINTS JONATHAN HASKELL TO BANK OF ENGLAND’S MPC; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS; 30/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM’S RATINGS FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS l DON’T THINK l HAVE A BIG DIFFERENCE WITH THE CENTRAL VIEW OF THE MPC

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.13 million for 44.58 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00M and $77.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17,500 shares to 55,100 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 10,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield Communications invested 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Deutsche Bank Ag has 0.03% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 1.19 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com has invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Appleton Prtnrs Ma owns 14,615 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Stifel Financial reported 10,195 shares. Paragon Associate Paragon Associate Ii Joint Venture holds 2.7% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 75,000 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 35,799 shares. 253,331 are held by Lazard Asset Ltd Liability. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability invested in 134,311 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated has invested 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 28,781 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corp holds 7,964 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments Com Limited reported 24,830 shares stake. Slate Path Capital LP reported 101,000 shares. Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 18.67M shares.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $949.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1,650 shares to 5,850 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,760 shares, and cut its stake in Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 545 are held by Sun Life Financial Inc. Moreover, First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division has 0.14% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 17,544 shares. Terril Brothers owns 0.14% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 7,852 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 605 shares. Huntington Bancorporation holds 0.09% or 101,579 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 0.03% or 21,492 shares in its portfolio. Markston Ltd Liability owns 109,706 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. 66,977 are owned by Maple Capital Mngmt. King Wealth stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Finemark Bankshares Trust accumulated 144,600 shares. 2.16M are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Colony Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 24,071 shares stake. 1.13 million were accumulated by Susquehanna Intll Gru Ltd Liability Partnership. Peoples Finance Serv has 2,768 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 65,869 are owned by Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division.

