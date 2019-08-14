As Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Price Declined, Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Upped Stake; Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Holding in Red Hat (RHT) by $13.11 Million

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 5.23 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC PREFERS EXPECTATIONS NEAR MID-POINT; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY REFINERY COMPLETES MULTI-UNIT OVERHAUL; 30/04/2018 – MPC BOARD APPROVED AN INCREMENTAL $5B OF BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 16/03/2018 – POLISH MPC RESISTING EXTERNAL `PRESSURE’ ON RATES: KROPIWNICKI; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 3rd Update; 09/04/2018 – MarkWest Energy Partners Makes $1.6 Billion Showing in Ohio, West Virginia, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 24/05/2018 – SARB MPC ASSUMED 2018 OIL PRICE OF $70/BBL IN CPI FORECASTS; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS GOVT SHOULD RESTRAIN DOMESTIC BORROWING; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 72,033 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 73,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46M, down from 145,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nebula Acquisition Corp by 46,600 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 4.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Company Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.25% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Calamos Limited Liability Corp reported 42,090 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust reported 818 shares stake. Westpac stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Proshare Advisors Lc invested in 0.03% or 28,484 shares. Whittier Co Of Nevada stated it has 187 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cleararc Cap stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Fifth Third Bancorporation has 0.08% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 66,383 shares. Bluecrest invested in 22,886 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.31% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 14,748 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Company reported 2.33% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 1,541 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 483,709 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Affinity Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 1.21% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Prio Wealth Partnership holds 7,919 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 5,994 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement invested in 126,573 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, Grimes has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Synovus holds 0.02% or 19,224 shares in its portfolio. Moody State Bank Tru Division, Texas-based fund reported 66,683 shares. Fortress Invest Lc invested in 1.32% or 217,250 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 1,945 shares stake. Jennison Ltd Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hl Fincl Service Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 37,834 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 500 shares. Cullinan Associate accumulated 90,005 shares. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Charter Co invested in 0.1% or 14,624 shares.