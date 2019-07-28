As Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Price Declined, Highbridge Capital Management Increased Its Holding; Pitcairn Company Raised Holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 51.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 33,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 98,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 2.92M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT OVERHAUL; 16/04/2018 – Speedway to acquire 78 Express Mart locations in New York; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS WOULD BE GOOD TO REVIEW BOE MPC’S REMIT EVERY 5-8 YEARS; 16/03/2018 – POLISH MPC RESISTING EXTERNAL `PRESSURE’ ON RATES: KROPIWNICKI; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Volume Surges More Than 17 Times Average; 13/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Agrees to Screen MPC Nominees for Approval; 19/04/2018 – FIVE MEMBERS OF MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF POLICY DECISION: MINUTES; 30/04/2018 – PORT ACCESS, COKER PROJECTS POSTION MPC FOR IMO 2020; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Individual Voting History (Table)

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 13,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,058 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, up from 63,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.04. About 4.46M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q EPS 97c; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE FIFTH THIRD’S REGULATORY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO BY APPROXIMATELY 45 BASIS POINTS; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 40c By Items; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q EPS 97C; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Pays Premium to Grab Bigger Share of Chicago Market; 20/03/2018 – Brian Lamb Named One of the Top 100 Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – FOR COST SAVINGS, PERSONNEL REDUCTIONS TO OCCUR PREDOMINANTLY IN NON-CLIENT FACING ROLES; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINANCIAL, INC. CREATING A LEADING RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL FRANCHISE IN THE ATTRACTIVE CHICAGO MARKET; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Expects Merger to Reduce Co’s Regulatory Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio by About 45 Basis Points; 09/04/2018 – Conterra Networks Completes Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Regional Fiber-Optic Provider

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Prepared For IMO 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marathon Galveston Bay refinery FCCU may be shut eight weeks – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 96,900 shares to 50,880 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 764,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,500 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (Put) (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital Mgmt owns 15,641 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Verity Asset Mngmt reported 3,375 shares. Wesbanco National Bank holds 101,906 shares. Hgk Asset has 106,493 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Cohen And Steers Inc stated it has 228,825 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust accumulated 34,339 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). First Manhattan reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management has 0.93% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1.25 million shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 670,874 are held by Artisan Partners Partnership. Wright Invsts Service holds 1.17% or 48,394 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 17,256 shares. Commerce Bank has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Nadler Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.08% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Cipher Capital LP holds 174,297 shares. Moreover, Bancshares Of Mellon has 0.04% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 5.88M shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.33% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Westfield Capital Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited, a Korea-based fund reported 46,119 shares. Switzerland-based Gam Ag has invested 0.03% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Los Angeles Equity Rech has invested 0.12% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Duncker Streett And Co owns 6,618 shares. Bahl & Gaynor invested in 170,351 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 558 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 132,972 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Com holds 0.03% or 171,052 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd invested 0.02% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3,077 shares to 2,864 shares, valued at $524,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,008 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: FITB, HBNC, LLY, EQR, CUZ – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 23, 2019 : KO, UTX, LMT, KMB, BIIB, SHW, TRV, PCAR, CNC, SWK, RCI, FITB – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What to Expect From Fifth Third (FITB) This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BOK Financial (BOKF) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Fifth Third Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FITB) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.