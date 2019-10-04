As Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Price Declined, Credit Capital Investments Raised Its Stake by $495,000; As Symantec (SYMC) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Regentatlantic Capital Cut by $1.08 Million Its Holding

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 21.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 51,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 184,194 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01M, down from 235,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 1.55 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 15/04/2018 – Symantec Targeted Attack Analytics Enables Customers to Uncover the Most Sophisticated and Dangerous Cyber Attacks; 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: INTELLECTUAL VENTURES I LLC v. SYMANTEC CORP. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1814 – 2018-03-15; 14/05/2018 – Symantec provides a little more clarity on internal probe; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Symantec’s Internal Investigation Increases Event Risk Within the Context of the ‘BB+’ IDR; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT- PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT,IN CONSIDERATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT,SYMANTEC TO SETTLE DISPUTES,DISMISS ACTIONS AGAINST CO WITH PREJUDICE; 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors E; 11/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Symantec Rtgs Unchgd By Intrnl Audit Invstgtn; 15/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 11/05/2018 – Symantec: No Safety Margin — Heard on the Street

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, up from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $60.17. About 2.01 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Rev $18.98B; 30/04/2018 – MPC BOARD APPROVED AN INCREMENTAL $5B OF BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 16/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s Speedway Will Purchase 78 Store Locations Held by Petr-All Petroleum Consulting; 10/05/2018 – BOE May Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WILL LOOK THROUGH 1ST ROUND EFFECTS; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – SUBSEQUENT OFFERING, CO FULFILS REQUIREMENT FOR LISTING ON OSLO BØRS OF AT LEAST 500 SHAREHOLDERS; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC’S LON SEES NO RATE CHANGE IN NEAREST MONTHS: PAP; 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES INCREMENTAL DEBT, IN INVESTMENT GRADE TERRITORY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Field And Main Savings Bank accumulated 6,205 shares. Alpha Cubed Llc holds 0.04% or 6,227 shares. Valley National Advisers has invested 0.32% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Leisure Mgmt invested 0.41% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Thomas White Intll Ltd holds 27,877 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Texas Yale Capital Corp invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Chemical Savings Bank invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bp Public Limited Company holds 68,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Bourgeon Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 95,113 shares or 3.08% of its portfolio. South Texas Money Management holds 1.52% or 637,509 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Bk stated it has 159,246 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co has 100,261 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 18,364 shares to 46,137 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDA) by 17,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 791,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).