As Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Price Declined, Bronson Point Management Upped Position by $2.75 Million; As Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Share Price Rose, Tieton Capital Management Raised Position by $320,780

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 7,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 140,491 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 133,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 45,593 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Takes Apogee Stake in Push to End Buying Spree; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC SEES 2019 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 9.1 PCT TO 9.6 PCT; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC APOG.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.43 TO $3.63; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL REPORTS 6 PCT STAKE IN APOGEE ENTERPRISES AS OF APRIL 12 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.43 TO $3.63, EST. $4.05; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Flagship Master Fund: Market Participants Don’t Appreciate that Apogee Enterprises’ Businesses Are Significantly Better Positioned; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees Top Line Growing About 10 % in FY19; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – SEES FISCAL 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 10 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Sees Potential in Apogee Enterprises — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES 4Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 79C

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 2.60 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS l DON’T THINK l HAVE A BIG DIFFERENCE WITH THE CENTRAL VIEW OF THE MPC; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Affiliates Report Stake In Tesoro; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON APRIL RATES MEETING; 22/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA RESERVE BANK MPC MEMBER KAHN TO RETIRE END-SEPT; 20/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS NOT SURE IF THERE’S A GREATER RANGE OF VIEWS ON MPC THAN NORMAL; 04/04/2018 – VEERATHAI: THAI MPC RATE-DECISION SPLIT ISN’T SOMETHING NEW; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 22/05/2018 – BOE Vlieghe: MPC Saw Rate Rises Coming “A Little Later” In May Meeting; 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.28M shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.24% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.05% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1.07 million shares. Carroll Fincl Associates holds 2,037 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% or 119,095 shares in its portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors reported 0.02% stake. Aperio Group Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 314,165 shares. Pacific Glob Invest Mgmt Company owns 5,819 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hap Trading Limited Liability Company holds 258,144 shares. Miles Inc invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 236 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Foster And Motley Incorporated reported 23,341 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Networks holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 12,370 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 9,326 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Frontier Inv Mgmt Com holds 0.02% or 5,058 shares.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $114.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) by 232,565 shares to 274,555 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold APOG shares while 73 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 22.70 million shares or 7.66% less from 24.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Parkside Bank & Trust Trust holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Goldman Sachs Grp, a New York-based fund reported 39,205 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 9,041 shares. Sit Investment holds 4,550 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 348,494 shares. Ls Advsr Llc invested 0% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Hanson Mcclain, a California-based fund reported 50 shares. Metropolitan Life Communication New York has 9,264 shares. Principal Financial has invested 0.01% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Deprince Race Zollo holds 0.04% or 36,652 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs reported 0% stake.