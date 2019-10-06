As Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Price Declined, Bourgeon Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $3.31 Million; Bbr Partners Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 172.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 60,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 95,113 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32M, up from 34,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $60.74. About 4.45M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON APRIL RATES MEETING; 20/03/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER GATNAR AS SAYING IN INTERVIEW; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 5th Update; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SATISFIED WITH RETURN TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WANTS TO SEE CPI `WELL WITHIN’ BAND; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Net $37M; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 10/05/2018 – BOE May Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 69.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 60,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 27,281 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.66M, down from 88,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tcw Gru invested in 563,178 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Beese Fulmer Invest Management accumulated 3.21% or 126,591 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc owns 10,499 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 3.89% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 939,878 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 1.48% or 18,397 shares in its portfolio. Professional Advisory Services accumulated 126,645 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 3.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 159,086 are owned by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Moreover, Claar Advsrs Limited Liability has 10.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 180,215 shares. Hendley & has invested 5.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Birch Hill Advisors Ltd Company holds 4.82% or 487,023 shares. Intrust Fincl Bank Na has invested 2.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pnc Grp Inc has invested 1.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fisher Asset Limited Liability stated it has 20.82M shares. First City Capital accumulated 2.93% or 29,993 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $625.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,372 shares to 64,818 shares, valued at $12.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 50,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Keep An Eye On This Equal-Weight ETF Giant In October – Benzinga” on October 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MSFT Continues Buyback Frenzy – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Another Reason Not To Buy Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt holds 1.25 million shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 806 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 5,177 shares. Profund Advsr Llc stated it has 26,480 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 0.14% or 35,467 shares. Riverpark Ltd Company stated it has 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1.1% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ws Management Lllp holds 0.68% or 186,720 shares in its portfolio. Navellier Inc owns 47,953 shares. Cleararc Capital stated it has 9,877 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Levin Strategies LP invested in 0.02% or 4,110 shares. 4,806 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Incorporated. Profit Investment Lc invested 0.7% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Old Point Tru & N A holds 0.2% or 7,007 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open 09/25: (PHAS) (PM) (MPC) Higher (LCI) (TDOC) (EBAY) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PM, MPC among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Contango Oil & Gas and Marathon Petroleum among Energy/Materials gainers; China Natural Resources and New Gold among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Activist Investors Pressure Marathon Petroleum CEO To Resign – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Slides As Middle East Tensions Fade – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 27, 2019.