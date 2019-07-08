As Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Declined, Soros Fund Management Lifted Position; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shareholder 1St Source Bank Increased Its Holding by $786,030

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 1,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $532.11. About 37,375 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99 million, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.59. About 112,344 shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS BREXIT UNCERTAINTY IS HAVING A DAMPENING EFFECT ON SOME OF THE ECONOMY; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC’S LON SEES NO RATE CHANGE IN NEAREST MONTHS: PAP; 30/04/2018 – MPC DEAL INCLUDES $800M REVERSE TERMINATION FEE IN CASH; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Polish MPC to discuss future potential unconventional tools to support economy – rate-setter; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn US energy deal; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – RESULT OF OFFERING; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE OVERALL, GROWTH SIGNALS ARE STRONG; 13/03/2018 – SARB EXPECTS VAT EFFECT ON INFLATION TO BE “ONE OFF”, WOULD NOT REACT BY RAISING RATES -MPC MEMBER; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Offer Represents a Premium of 24.4% to Andeavor’s Closing Price on April 27; 07/05/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER LON ON INTEREST RATE OUTLOOK

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF) by 19,765 shares to 659,829 shares, valued at $99.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,537 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Mcrae Mngmt has 0.4% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,680 shares. Bamco New York reported 35,806 shares. Asset Management holds 0.14% or 13,949 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Epoch Ptnrs holds 6,440 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 392 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department invested in 5,545 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Nordea Inv Mngmt owns 21,140 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Art Advsr Ltd Co invested in 9,495 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 0.03% or 3,434 shares. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc invested in 11,271 shares. Stephens Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 0.95% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 81,720 shares. Burns J W & New York holds 1,168 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $20.67 million activity. Shares for $770,652 were sold by Myriam Curet. $229,014 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by Samath Jamie on Tuesday, January 29. GUTHART GARY S also sold $14.65M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 100,000 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $60.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Ltd Com holds 53,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd invested 0.8% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Chilton Llc owns 76,286 shares. Homrich Berg invested in 0.03% or 10,117 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 1.75M shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 77,647 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). At Bancorp stated it has 5,840 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Tennessee-based Pinnacle Financial Prtn Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability reported 155,000 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Brandywine Glob Investment Llc has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Focused Wealth has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Main Street Research has 0.19% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 9,873 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

