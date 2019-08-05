As Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Declined, Shareholder Capital Growth Management LP Cut Its Position by $26.26 Million; Atmos Energy (ATO) Position Has Boosted by Amarillo National Bank

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 58.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 445,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 310,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55M, down from 755,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 5.09 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PREPARING TO SHUT ALKYLATION UNIT FOR WORK; 31/05/2018 – Jonathan Haskel appointed to Bank of England’s MPC; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC PLANS TO TALK ABOUT POTENTIAL FUTURE UNCONVENTIONAL TOOLS AIMED AT SUPPORTING ECONOMY – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY OUT OF PRODUCTION DUE TO POWER OUTAGES; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Reports Leak, Emissions at Texas City, Texas Refinery; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES EXITED MPC, LOW, GOOGL, MDT, ANDV IN; 13/03/2018 – LONDON- S.AFRICA’S CENTRAL BANK ESTIMATES VAT RISE TO LIFT INFLATION AROUND 0.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS OVER THE YEAR -MPC MEMBER KAHN; 28/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 4 MPC MEMBERS VOTED FOR CUT; 30/04/2018 – MPC SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN `CONTINUES UNFETTERED’; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Marathon Petroleum ‘BBB’ Rating On Acq Plan

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $109.63. About 631,857 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 70,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $8.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 670,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV) by 1,424 shares to 49,705 shares, valued at $14.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,197 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA).

