As Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Declined, Maple Capital Management Upped by $802,400 Its Stake; Salient Capital Advisors Increases Position in Gaslog LTD (GLOG)

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 39.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 47,638 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 34,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $52.23. About 253,400 shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 20/04/2018 – Bank of England MPC’s range of views maybe no wider than normal – Saunders; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 5th Update; 22/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Senate confirms Buhari’s CBN dep govs, MPC nominees; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18; 30/05/2018 – CBRT PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MAY 23 MPC MEETING; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN GW INTERVIEW; 29/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MARCH 6-7 MPC MEETING; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT OVERHAUL; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Acquisition of Andeavor Unanimously Approved by Both Companies’ Boards, Expected to Close in 2H; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY FITCH

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 159.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 94,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% . The institutional investor held 153,404 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 59,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $13.48. About 34,229 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 12/03/2018 GasLog Ltd. Orders a Newbuild LNG Carrier from Samsung Heavy Industries; 11/05/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Announces Election of Directors at 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG – GASLOG PARTNERS’ POTENTIAL DROPDOWN PIPELINE TO INCREASE TO 9 LNG CARRIERS WITH CHARTER LENGTH OF 5 YRS OR MORE DUE TO RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG 1Q REV. $138.5M, EST. $143.2M; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N QUARTERLY REVENUE $138.5 MLN; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – CONTRACTED CHARTER REVENUES ESTIMATED TO INCREASE FROM $486.0 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 TO $523.7 MLN FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2019; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG 1Q REV. $77.1M; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – RATE OF HIRE FOR CHARTER IS BROADLY IN LINE WITH MID-CYCLE RATES; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.01; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – CO AND CENTRICA SEPARATELY AGREED OPTIONALITY IN RELATION TO ACTUAL VESSEL TO BE DELIVERED INTO CHARTER

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 3.02M shares to 4.91M shares, valued at $100.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altus Midstream Co by 1.83 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.10M shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,076 shares to 190,229 shares, valued at $15.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,977 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1.12 million shares. Seabridge Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Markston Lc, a New York-based fund reported 111,048 shares. The New York-based Pinebridge LP has invested 0.17% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Shelton Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Provise Mngmt Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 5,612 shares. Argent Tru Company reported 15,999 shares stake. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 8,700 shares in its portfolio. 730 are owned by Duncker Streett & Co Inc. Viking Invsts Lp holds 4.72% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 13.74M shares. 3,430 are held by Ipswich. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 4,746 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 650 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Beech Hill Advsrs owns 1.56% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 42,326 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.