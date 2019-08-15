As Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Declined, Brigade Capital Management LP Lifted by $12.37 Million Its Stake; Blue Fin Capital Has Boosted Netflix Com (NFLX) Stake by $451,764

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 74.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 209,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 489,650 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.31M, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.34% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 9.14 million shares traded or 36.46% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Baa2 Rating And Reviews Andeavor And Andeavor Logistics For Upgrade; 16/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW ON RATES OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT OVERHAUL; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH TRITON DEBT OPPORTUNITIES S.C.A. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY VICTORIA SCHULTE SHIPPING LTD; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Acquire Andeavor for Total Enterprise Value of $35.6B; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SATISFIED WITH RETURN TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor in Biggest Oil Refining Deal; 05/04/2018 – 2 MEMBERS OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RAISING RATE; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN RAND HOLDS GAIN AS MPC LEAVES POLICY RATE UNCHANGED; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum To Buy Andeavor In $35.6 Billion Deal — MarketWatch

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 93.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 1,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $13.17 during the last trading session, reaching $299.11. About 7.36M shares traded or 7.87% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290.1M; 08/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Outrage as infamous race-faker Rachel Dolezal is given her own Netflix documentary – which features her own son; 17/04/2018 – CMO Today: Roberto Quarta and WPP’s Future; Netflix’s Blockbuster Earnings; Facebook Explains Non-User Tracking; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Designated Survivor’ May Be Revived at Netflix After ABC Cancellation; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: 125 million Members Provided Netflix With $3.6Billion in 1Q Streaming Revenue; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 20/04/2018 – Netflix chief filling the world’s screens; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – The plot behind MoviePass parent’s bad review; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Netflix’s Proposed $1.5 Billion Notes Offering

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clough Capital Partners Limited Partnership has 40,121 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Moreover, Girard Ptnrs Ltd has 0.27% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0.82% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 234,985 shares. Qci Asset Inc reported 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co Ltd has invested 0.68% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Natl Pension Service accumulated 431,006 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Mgmt holds 0.08% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Argent Trust Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,669 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Ltd Llc holds 1,328 shares. 1,950 were accumulated by Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communication. Badgley Phelps And Bell invested in 1.05% or 48,816 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 65,970 shares. Fiduciary Tru Com holds 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 5,473 shares. Moors & Cabot invested in 0.05% or 2,310 shares. Lourd Cap Ltd, California-based fund reported 961 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Navellier & Assocs Inc invested in 0.45% or 48,812 shares. Capwealth Advisors Limited Liability reported 41,461 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Intrust Bancorp Na has 0.19% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 12,455 shares. The California-based Assetmark has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 3,866 were accumulated by Wms Prtnrs Ltd Company. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 2.33 million shares. Shelton Mgmt accumulated 1,458 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 4.43 million shares. Chem Natl Bank accumulated 0.15% or 21,698 shares. Westover Cap Advsrs Limited Com holds 1.55% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 49,804 shares. Choate Inv Advsrs stated it has 10,579 shares. Annex Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Putnam Investments Ltd Co reported 414,683 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 39,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).