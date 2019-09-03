As Marathon Pete (MPC) Shares Declined, Martin Investment Management Has Increased Holding by $1.81 Million; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Valuation Declined While Cortland Associates Has Cut Its Position by $1.05 Million

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 30,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 122,251 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, up from 91,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $49.64. About 6.49 million shares traded or 3.44% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 26/03/2018 – Ghana MPC Statement on Rate Cut to 18%: Bank of Ghana Link; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SATISFIED WITH RETURN TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF NOK 49 AS OF TODAY, 27 APRIL 2018, OFFER PRICE IS NOK 44 PER OFFER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn US energy deal; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS SUSPECTS JOBLESS RATE WILL FALL MORE THAN MPC BASE CASE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPC); 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN TAKES OVER POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – RBI: NO CHANGE IN DATES FOR REST MPC MEETINGS FOR 2018-19; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 38.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 11,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 18,922 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 30,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $72.66. About 4.12M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Ca owns 4,475 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Cobblestone Advisors Ltd Company Ny holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 13,414 shares. Veritas Invest Llp has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 197,000 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Lakeview Capital Ltd Co holds 0.54% or 9,903 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Co (Wy) owns 12,830 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 1.40M shares. Trust Co Of Virginia Va holds 0.59% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 50,554 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 48,531 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd holds 0% or 17,350 shares. Shufro Rose Company Lc has 0.02% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.06% or 3,106 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Limited Com owns 4,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Spears Abacus Advisors Lc reported 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Flexitarian Market Demand Looks Strong – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: J&J Gains After Favorable Opioid Ruling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Richards Packaging Income (RPKIF) by 20,500 shares to 41,000 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB) by 72,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,681 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P 500 Index (IVV).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.20B for 13.26 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Indiana-based Kirr Marbach And Co Ltd Co In has invested 2.39% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Beech Hill Advisors holds 1.56% or 42,326 shares in its portfolio. Jcic Asset Management Incorporated holds 61 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab owns 352,470 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A reported 1,069 shares. Reilly Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,219 shares. 62,872 are held by Amer Natl Ins Communications Tx. Janney Cap Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Peoples Fincl Corp holds 2,768 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Martin Invest Mgmt Llc accumulated 122,251 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Llc has 29,086 shares. Cetera Advsr Lc accumulated 0.02% or 6,162 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Grimes & owns 3,950 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MPC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Stay Away from These Stocks in September – Schaeffers Research” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.