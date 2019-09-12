As Marathon Pete (MPC) Shares Declined, Bourgeon Capital Management Boosted Stake by $3.31 Million; Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Raised Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Stake by $427,017

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 3,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 95,882 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.72M, up from 92,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $118.24. About 6.71 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Plans to Take Controlling Stake in Chinese Venture; 15/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 10/05/2018 – Sanofi Target Resumed at EUR72 by JPMorgan Cazenove; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 172.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 60,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 95,113 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32 million, up from 34,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.23. About 3.38 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WELLE” MBH & CO. KG AND SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WOGE” MBH & CO. KG TO ACQUIRE MV “WELLE” AND MV “WOGE”; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: PROBABILITY OF STABLE RATES NEXT QTRS HAS INCREASED; 05/04/2018 – 2 MEMBERS OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RAISING RATE; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 10/04/2018 – SARB SAYS MPC `NOT COMMITTING TO A RATE-CUTTING CYCLE’; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM ‘BBB’ RATING ON ACQ PLAN; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Ratings Following Acquisition Announcement; 24/05/2018 – TREASURY COMMITTEE REAPPOINTS GERTJAN VLIEGHE TO BOE’S MPC; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 22/03/2018 – S. AFRICA SARB MPC MEMBER BRIAN KAHN COMMENTS IN EMAIL

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $847.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A Com (NYSE:VMW) by 2,078 shares to 12,513 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp Com (NYSE:APC) by 18,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,842 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.11% or 7,652 shares. Massachusetts-based Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Greylin Inv Mangement invested in 0.22% or 8,575 shares. Mercer Advisers Incorporated invested in 0.81% or 11,237 shares. Polaris Greystone Finance Group Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,800 shares. Vident Advisory Lc invested in 0.1% or 10,925 shares. 23,361 are held by Assetmark. Pl Capital Advisors Limited holds 20,000 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 1.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lakeview Prtnrs Ltd has invested 2.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.74% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oppenheimer & Com has 0.98% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gillespie Robinson Grimm reported 245,621 shares or 3.27% of all its holdings. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Ltd Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 18,265 shares. Davis R M stated it has 0.86% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Na owns 137,310 shares. Aviance Cap Prns Ltd Com holds 14,066 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Vigilant Ltd reported 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cap Invest Advisors Ltd Llc owns 9,249 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 29,956 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 697,241 shares. Cls Lc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 45 shares. Miles Capital stated it has 7,680 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Valley Advisers reported 21,054 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Segantii Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.17% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Davenport And Ltd Liability Company invested 1.71% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 9,934 are held by Eagle Ridge Investment Management. Moreover, Verity Verity Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Rodgers Brothers reported 14,262 shares.