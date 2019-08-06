As Marathon Pete (MPC) Share Value Declined, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Increased Position by $650,475; Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) Holder Corbyn Investment Management Boosted Its Stake

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 19.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 11,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 66,536 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, up from 55,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.50% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 7.30 million shares traded or 3.47% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 16/05/2018 – RBI: REVISED MEETING SCHEDULE OF MPC FOR 2018-19; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDED-; 20/03/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER GATNAR AS SAYING IN INTERVIEW; 22/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA RESERVE BANK MPC MEMBER KAHN TO RETIRE END-SEPT; 19/04/2018 – FIVE MEMBERS OF MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF POLICY DECISION: MINUTES; 25/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces dividend; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE OVERALL, GROWTH SIGNALS ARE STRONG; 25/04/2018 – ABDULLAH YAVAS’S TERM AS TURKEY MPC MEMBER WAS SET TO EXPIRE

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $79. About 5.20M shares traded or 51.09% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,956 shares to 40,214 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,919 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.