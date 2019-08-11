As Marathon Pete (MPC) Share Value Declined, Dana Investment Advisors Increased by $8.85 Million Its Holding; Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Trimmed Its Position by $11.44 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 86.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 150,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 323,605 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.37 million, up from 173,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 4.21 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC SEES RISK TO GROWTH OUTLOOK ON UPSIDE; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor Merger to Combine $5 Billion in Refining Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WANTS TO SEE CPI `WELL WITHIN’ BAND; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery preparing to shut alky unit; 16/05/2018 – GLAPINSKI SAYS HIS VIEW ON RATES IS MAINSTREAM IN POLISH MPC; 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA; 17/04/2018 – POLAND’S MPC MEMBER HARDT SPEAKS ON PARKIET TV; 22/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE BRINGS MPC MEETING FORWARD TO APRIL 11 FROM APRIL 30

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 35.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 92,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 166,770 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.66 million, down from 259,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $138.37. About 1.35 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marathon Galveston Bay refinery FCCU may be shut eight weeks – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – seekingalpha.com” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,332 shares to 17,891 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 44,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,959 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 65,560 shares to 117,204 shares, valued at $16.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 112,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

