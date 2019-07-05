As Marathon Pete (MPC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Capital Growth Management LP Has Cut Stake by $26.26 Million; Yamana Gold (AUY) Stock Value Declined While Sprott Has Cut by $1.65 Billion Its Stake

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 95.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 632,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 29,750 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.65 million, down from 661,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $2.505. About 7.53M shares traded. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 30.14% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q REV. $449.7M, EST. $462.5M; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES SAYS YAMANA GOLD TO END GORBEA JOINT VENTURE; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD – HAS BEEN ADVISED BY YAMANA GOLD INC OF ITS DECISION TO TERMINATE GORBEA JOINT VENTURE IN CHILE; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report in Connection With Closing of Leagold’s Acquisition of Brio Gold; 16/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces First Gold and Silver Production at Cerro Moro and Provides Details on Mine Exploration Program; 09/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2018 Results Release and Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report In Connection With Closing Of Leagold’s Acquisition Of Brio Gold; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA AFFIRMS 2018 TO 2020 CERRO MORO PRODUCTION VIEWS

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 58.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 445,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 310,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55M, down from 755,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $54.8. About 1.35 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WILL LOOK THROUGH 1ST ROUND EFFECTS; 26/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282781 – MARATHON PETROLEUM TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Acquisition of Andeavor Unanimously Approved by Both Companies’ Boards, Expected to Close in 2H; 22/03/2018 – BOE: All MPC Members Agree Any Rate Future Increases Likely Of Gradual Pace, Limited Extent; 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM; 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES; 24/05/2018 – SARB RELEASES ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING MPC FORECASTS; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED; 29/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 320 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp

More notable recent Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Recent Moves by Yamana Gold Put AUY Stock High up on the Buy List – Investorplace.com” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yamana Gold – Patience Is Required – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yamana Gold tops full-year production guidance – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Yamana Gold Is Down 30.8% So Far in 2018 – The Motley Fool” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 66.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.06 per share. AUY’s profit will be $18.97 million for 31.31 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Yamana Gold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 30,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 527,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Deserves To Be On Your Watchlist – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Refining Giant Joins a Race to Solve Americaâ€™s $100 Million a Day Oil Problem – The Motley Fool” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Andeavor Logistics sale expected to close without issue – San Antonio Business Journal” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, down 27.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.10B for 8.30 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,933.33% EPS growth.