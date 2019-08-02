As Marathon Pete (MPC) Share Price Declined, Jane Street Group Has Increased Its Stake by $1.49 Million; Investment House Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $3.24 Million as Stock Value Declined

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 25,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 119,649 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, up from 94,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 4.62M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S EMEFIELE SAYS 9 MEMBERS ATTENDED MPC MEETING; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: 1 MEMBER OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RATE HIKE; 26/03/2018 – Ghana MPC Statement on Rate Cut to 18%: Bank of Ghana Link; 18/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SEES UPWARD PRICE PRESSURE FROM LATE BUDGET PASSAGE; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER; 31/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S TREASURY SAYS APPOINTS JONATHAN HASKELL TO BANK OF ENGLAND’S MPC; 22/03/2018 – BOE Mar Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 3rd Update; 17/05/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – FORECAST 2018 CONFIRMED

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 1,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,002 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.06 million, up from 16,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76M shares traded or 23.00% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AD AND OTHER REVENUE INCREASE INCLUDES $560 MLN RISE DUE TO ACCOUNTING CHANGE – OFFICIAL; 17/05/2018 – Will Whole Foods Discount Leave Amazon Holding the Bag? — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – Amazon Rankles Australian Customers by Pushing Them to a Local Site; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in future food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 30/03/2018 – Amazon rolled out Connections, a daily Q&A feedback program, company-wide last April; 26/03/2018 – Fed News Radio: Does a new association to promote digital innovation have Amazon’s fingerprints all over it?; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment; 02/04/2018 – In the search for HQ2, Amazon representatives have visited more than 10 of the 20 cities still in the running; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS SEALS FIRST-LOOK DEAL WITH KENNETH LONERGAN

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 2.81M shares to 689,774 shares, valued at $44.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Victory Portfolios Ii by 15,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,087 shares, and cut its stake in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corporation has 0.11% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 7.46M shares. 5,446 were accumulated by Weatherstone Mgmt. Beach Point Cap Mngmt LP owns 192,832 shares or 2.86% of their US portfolio. First Citizens Bancshares accumulated 66,536 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Cullinan Associate accumulated 90,005 shares. Tctc Holdg Limited Com reported 0.47% stake. Shufro Rose Limited Liability Corp owns 0.08% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 12,775 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Inc Ri stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). First Hawaiian State Bank invested in 0.13% or 40,276 shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A holds 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 100 shares. Howe Rusling has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 979 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 1.75M shares stake. Tortoise Cap Advsr Lc holds 0.01% or 36,138 shares in its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 9,004 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 0% or 1,069 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $925.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 72,776 shares to 18,995 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 10,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,122 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Asset owns 5,624 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. Spears Abacus Advisors stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nine Masts Cap Ltd reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ar Asset Management reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Merian Global (Uk) reported 1.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability reported 277 shares. Drw reported 145 shares. Burney holds 970 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell And Assoc Ltd reported 505 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co accumulated 120,950 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Mar Vista Investment Prns Ltd Company holds 3.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 64,133 shares. Axa stated it has 308,817 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. Kentucky-based Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cim Mangement Incorporated has invested 1.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). King Wealth holds 4,969 shares or 2.77% of its portfolio.

