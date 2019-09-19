As Marathon Pete (MPC) Share Price Declined, Holder Fortress Investment Group Trimmed Position; Ameren (AEE) Shares Rose While American Century Companies Has Decreased by $3.48 Million Its Stake

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 82.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 179,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 37,473 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, down from 217,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54. About 1.34M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 25/04/2018 – ABDULLAH YAVAS’S TERM AS TURKEY MPC MEMBER WAS SET TO EXPIRE; 30/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM’S RATINGS FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 25/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces dividend; 22/03/2018 – Nigerian senate clears way for central bank’s MPC to meet; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY FITCH; 22/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA RESERVE BANK MPC MEMBER KAHN TO RETIRE END-SEPT; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Affiliates Report Stake In Tesoro; 31/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S TREASURY SAYS APPOINTS JONATHAN HASKELL TO BANK OF ENGLAND’S MPC; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q EPS 8C; 21/05/2018 – Easing Inflation, Stable Naira Show Nigeria MPC May Be Right

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 46,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 1.91 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143.36M, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $78.42. About 384,116 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN MISSOURI PLANNING LARGEST WIND FARM IN STATE; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Ameren at UBS Chicago Utility Mini Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Ameren Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Unit to Acquire, After Construction, a 400-Megawatt Wind Farm in Northeast Missouri; 14/03/2018 – Ameren Part of Industry Initiative to Enhance ESG/Sustainability Reporting

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hennessy Advsrs stated it has 82,000 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Westfield Cap Mgmt LP owns 1.27% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3.02 million shares. Cooperman Leon G has 330,000 shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 1,008 shares. Dupont Management accumulated 250,459 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Acropolis Investment invested in 32,439 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 10,376 shares. Portolan Mgmt Limited Liability reported 3.22% stake. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.12% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 94,448 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt has 10,990 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The New York-based Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Amica Retiree Medical Trust stated it has 2,869 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 6.71M were accumulated by Invesco. Stanley reported 15,388 shares stake.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.71 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold AEE shares while 146 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 170.40 million shares or 1.65% less from 173.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Merian (Uk) Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 13,649 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 15,875 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Pnc Fin Services Grp invested in 0% or 26,927 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.04% or 899,689 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 3,457 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase owns 205,344 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 6,733 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Inc owns 1.03 million shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors owns 1,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of invested in 29,201 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset invested in 25,790 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Bancorp Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% or 1.16M shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE).

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, down 3.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.5 per share. AEE’s profit will be $356.40M for 13.52 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 101.39% EPS growth.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 131,140 shares to 471,253 shares, valued at $31.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 302,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).