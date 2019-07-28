As Marathon Pete (MPC) Share Price Declined, Clark Capital Management Group Boosted Stake by $1.50 Million; Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Holds Holding in Verizon Comms (VZ)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 25,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 343,877 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.58 million, up from 318,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 3.45 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 25/04/2018 – ABDULLAH YAVAS’S TERM AS TURKEY MPC MEMBER WAS SET TO EXPIRE; 30/04/2018 – Headquarters of Combined Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor to be located in Findlay, Ohio; 26/03/2018 – Ghana MPC Statement on Rate Cut to 18%: Bank of Ghana Link; 24/05/2018 – SARB RELEASES ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING MPC FORECASTS; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S SENATE APPROVES FESTUS ADENIKINJU, ALIYU RAFINDADI SANUSI AND ROBERT CHINWENDU ASOGWA AS NEW MPC MEMBERS; 13/03/2018 – LONDON- S.AFRICA’S CENTRAL BANK ESTIMATES VAT RISE TO LIFT INFLATION AROUND 0.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS OVER THE YEAR -MPC MEMBER KAHN; 16/05/2018 – RBI: REVISED MEETING SCHEDULE OF MPC FOR 2018-19; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Rev $18.98B; 22/03/2018 – Incident News: Marathon Petroleum Co, Mississippi River MM140; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comms (VZ) by 162.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 91,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,783 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, up from 56,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.33M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,004 were reported by Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 62,772 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate holds 0.01% or 1,673 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0.28% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bronson Point Limited Liability Corporation owns 50,000 shares. Kistler reported 1,949 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Service Inc has 0.05% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Symphony Asset Management Limited Com has 0.22% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 14,524 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 219 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 1.12M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Texas-based Fruth Inv has invested 0.52% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Loews owns 325,000 shares. Westwood Gru Inc accumulated 41,386 shares. Valley National Advisers invested 0.36% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Alpha Windward Ltd holds 11,303 shares.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 454,415 shares to 28,051 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,412 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

