As Marathon Pete (MPC) Share Price Declined, Brigade Capital Management LP Raised Its Stake by $12.37 Million; Clark Estates Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $1.40 Million

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 131,340 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49 million, up from 119,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $137.76. About 15.43M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 74.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 209,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 489,650 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.31 million, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 4.60M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 10/04/2018 – SARB SAYS MPC `NOT COMMITTING TO A RATE-CUTTING CYCLE’; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION; 30/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM’S RATINGS FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum will reportedly buy Andeavor for over $20 billion; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 5th Update; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Purchase Andeavor — Energy Journal; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA; 22/03/2018 – Incident News: Marathon Petroleum Co, Mississippi River MM140

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 594,795 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $32.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 57,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,600 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boltwood Capital Mgmt reported 20,962 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation invested in 25,000 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Citigroup stated it has 0.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3,260 are owned by Fincl Architects Inc. Prelude Management has invested 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ironwood Finance Limited Liability Company reported 1,277 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.99% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ion Asset Mngmt Limited holds 2.13M shares. Moreover, Chase Inv Counsel Corporation has 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Tiger Mngmt Ltd Liability has 6.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 64,404 shares or 1.58% of the stock. The North Dakota-based Bell Natl Bank has invested 0.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 137,495 were accumulated by Trust Com Of Toledo Na Oh. Reilly Limited Liability Company has invested 0.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jones Cos Lllp holds 190,729 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 350,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $112.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 252,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Donnelley R R & Sons Co.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.