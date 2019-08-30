As Marathon Pete (MPC) Share Price Declined, Bridgewater Associates LP Lowered Stake by $10.17 Million; London Co Of Virginia Boosted Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) Holding by $5.23 Million

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 118,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% . The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.91 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $42.91. About 363,386 shares traded or 10.81% up from the average. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 25/04/2018 – Penske Auto 1Q Rev $5.8B; 01/05/2018 – Folio: Once a Side Gig, Licensing Has Become a Crucial Revenue Source for PublishersExecs from Meredith Corp., Penske Media, an; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON SAFETY SYSTEMS – CONSORTIUM LED BY NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC & PAG PROVIDED FUNDING TO KEY SAFETY SYSTEMS TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF TAKATA ASSETS; 11/04/2018 – Buyout Firm PAG Joins Key Safety in $1.6 Billion Takata Purchase; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL SAME-STORE RETAIL UNIT SALES UP 0.4%; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP – CO’S STRATEGIC CAPITAL HOLDINGS FUND ACQUIRED PASSIVE MINORITY STAKE IN PAG, A ASIA-FOCUSED ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FIRM; 10/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Group To Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 06/05/2018 – Richland Source: Acura Team Penske dominates at Mid-Ohio; 13/04/2018 – HONG KONG-BASED PAG IS LOOKING TO RAISE AS MUCH AS $6 BLN FOR NEW ASIA PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL UNIT VOLUME INCREASED 6.4%

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 69.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 172,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 74,609 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, down from 247,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.50B market cap company. The stock increased 4.81% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 5.29 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 31/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S TREASURY SAYS APPOINTS JONATHAN HASKELL TO BANK OF ENGLAND’S MPC; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH TRITON DEBT OPPORTUNITIES S.C.A. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY VICTORIA SCHULTE SHIPPING LTD; 13/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Agrees to Screen MPC Nominees for Approval; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 02/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO TRANSFER FROM AXESS TO MAIN BOARD MAY 3; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS GOVT SHOULD RESTRAIN DOMESTIC BORROWING; 07/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Coverage Assumed by Credit Suisse at Outperform; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK MPC UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO LEAVE REPO RATE UNCHANGED – GOVERNOR

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 1.24 million shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $91.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 305,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,514 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco invested in 58,917 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt reported 38,129 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd holds 0.01% or 283,155 shares in its portfolio. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp accumulated 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 511,408 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Serv Advisors invested in 21,001 shares. First Mercantile Trust owns 560 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Colony Group Inc Ltd holds 6,096 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Starr International Com Inc reported 33,672 shares stake. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 60,920 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability accumulated 461 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa invested in 21,121 shares. 17,293 were reported by Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com. Barclays Plc holds 31,680 shares.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 83,631 shares to 113,301 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 88,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

