As Marathon Pete (MPC) Market Value Declined, Stone Ridge Asset Management Upped by $7.40 Million Its Position; Rayonier (RYN) Holder Private Ocean Decreased Stake

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 93.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 65,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150,000, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.65. About 514,037 shares traded or 9.95% up from the average. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.80% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 2081.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 125,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 131,529 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, up from 6,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 3.79 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum To Buy Andeavor In $35.6 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH TRITON DEBT OPPORTUNITIES S.C.A. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY VICTORIA SCHULTE SHIPPING LTD; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM EXPECTED TO RESTART GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT CLOSER TO END OF MONTH AFTER REPAIRS; 19/04/2018 – FIVE MEMBERS OF MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF POLICY DECISION: MINUTES; 22/03/2018 – At its meeting ending on 21 March 2018, the MPC voted by a majority of 7-2 to maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 30/04/2018 – MPC SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN `CONTINUES UNFETTERED’; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY FOCUS ON SUPPORTING GDP GROWTH SINCE CPI IS NOT AN ISSUE – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 22/03/2018 – Incident News: Marathon Petroleum Co, Mississippi River MM140; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery preparing to shut alky unit; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Elec Inc (NASDAQ:FELE) by 6,496 shares to 4,460 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 12,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,396 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.83% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Prescott Gru Mgmt Lc owns 15,000 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Co Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 4,022 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 7.60M shares. Alyeska Gru Ltd Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Lpl Ltd stated it has 133,194 shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,866 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 9,719 shares. Rbf Cap Lc holds 100,864 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 3.60M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 0.66% or 79,814 shares in its portfolio. 45 were accumulated by Cls Invs Lc. Williams Jones Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 38,585 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 544,047 were accumulated by Fiera. Farmers has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. RYN’s profit will be $15.56M for 61.77 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Rayonier Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 29,745 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability reported 13,035 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 192,216 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co holds 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) or 373 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Bessemer Grp reported 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 24,088 shares. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 401 shares or 0% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 9,579 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0.01% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 204,027 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Company invested in 18,900 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.01% or 76,864 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 45,837 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc accumulated 2,842 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 12,397 shares.

