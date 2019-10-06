As Marathon Pete (MPC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Fortress Investment Group Trimmed Its Holding; As Williams Cos. (WMB) Share Price Declined, Holder Cbre Clarion Securities Trimmed Its Stake

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos. (WMB) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 57,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 332,795 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.33 million, down from 390,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.65. About 5.96M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 82.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 179,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 37,473 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, down from 217,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $60.74. About 4.45M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA; 30/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM’S RATINGS FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT OVERHAUL; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Speedway Income From Ops $95; 07/05/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER LON ON INTEREST RATE OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Rev $18.98B; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE THERE IS A RISK THAT RECENT FRAUD IN A PUBLIC SECTOR BANK MAY MAKE BANKSRISK AVERSE AND SLOW LENDING; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 24/05/2018 – CARNEY: MPC REVIEWING MEDIUM-TERM EQUILIBRIUM REAL RATE; 30/04/2018 – MPC SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN `CONTINUES UNFETTERED’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palisade Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj invested in 15,000 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Inc reported 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Vanguard Group invested in 98.47 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Lc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc holds 0.5% or 70,590 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsr Lp holds 8.67% or 20.63M shares in its portfolio. Hussman Strategic has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1,293 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co owns 846,835 shares. 3.56M were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Company. Kings Point Cap Management reported 23,146 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. The Australia-based Amp Invsts Limited has invested 0.54% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Neuberger Berman Limited Co has invested 0.38% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Crow Point Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.89% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 420,000 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs stated it has 0.07% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 830,763 shares.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $4.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grou (NYSE:PEG) by 27,117 shares to 90,920 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hcp Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 2.39 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Stag Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $300.56 million for 23.65 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7. CHAZEN STEPHEN I had bought 10,000 shares worth $273,275. CHANDLER JOHN D bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mercer Cap Advisers accumulated 3,692 shares or 0.13% of the stock. First Republic Investment Incorporated reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The Pennsylvania-based Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 2.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.62% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Pnc Fin Services Grp Inc holds 0.04% or 648,566 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs owns 892 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Assetmark holds 18,057 shares. Fiera owns 117,175 shares. Prudential Pcl accumulated 0% or 8,683 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp accumulated 11,990 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hap Trading Ltd Com reported 258,144 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 740,000 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 27,551 shares. 2,869 were reported by Amica Retiree Med. Goodwin Daniel L has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.01 billion for 9.80 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.