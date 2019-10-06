As Marathon Pete (MPC) Market Value Declined, Segment Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake; Asset Management Group Has Upped Its Stake in Berkley W R (WRB) by $814,580

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 12,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 46,430 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06 million, up from 33,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $72.41. About 457,422 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Segment Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 69.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc sold 29,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 12,887 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 42,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $60.74. About 6.19M shares traded or 0.99% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 10/05/2018 – BOE May Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 07/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Coverage Assumed by Credit Suisse at Outperform; 30/05/2018 – CBRT PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MAY 23 MPC MEETING; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 05/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK CHIEF PATEL:MPC NOTED SEVERAL UNCERTAINTIES AROUND BASELINE INFLATION PATH; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CONFIRMS DEAL TO BUY ANDEAVOR; 19/04/2018 – MPC’S PATRA: CORPORATES’, BANKS’ BALANCE SHEETS STILL FRAGILE; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum To Buy Andeavor In $35.6 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – MPC WILL BE ABLE TO GET LIGHT SWEET CRUDE IT NEEDS FROM PERMIAN

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00 million and $491.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 878 shares to 1,732 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 2,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.01 billion for 9.80 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carmignac Gestion reported 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Co owns 48,745 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Com holds 20,821 shares. Kensico Capital Management holds 3.46% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3.41M shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 1.05 million shares. Moreover, Third Point Ltd Company has 2.62% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ci Invs Inc holds 1.88M shares. Ironsides Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.5% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Foster Motley has 0.18% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 23,341 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 67,756 shares. Wright Invsts Service invested in 27,223 shares. Massachusetts Co Ma owns 4.00 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Acropolis Invest Limited Liability Corp has 0.28% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 32,439 shares. Manchester Cap Management owns 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1,669 shares.

