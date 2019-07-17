As Marathon Pete (MPC) Market Value Declined, Holder Fortress Investment Group Decreased Its Stake by $1.61 Million; As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Market Value Rose, Bbt Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $459,920

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 28,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,041 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, down from 63,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.55. About 743,256 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $518.3 MLN, UP 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 27,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 217,250 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, down from 244,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.67. About 1.82M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS BREXIT UNCERTAINTY IS HAVING A DAMPENING EFFECT ON SOME OF THE ECONOMY; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI SEES PROSPECT FOR CUTTING RATES AS NEXT MPC MOVE; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY FOCUS ON SUPPORTING GDP GROWTH SINCE CPI IS NOT AN ISSUE – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA; 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA; 16/05/2018 – RBI: NO CHANGE IN DATES FOR REST MPC MEETINGS FOR 2018-19; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY FITCH; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK MPC MEETING MOVED TO MAY 24 FROM MAY 28; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC MAY CONTINUE ITS DOVISH APPROACH; 13/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE AGREES TO SCREEN MPC NOMINEES FOR APPROVAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 48,395 were reported by Ingalls Snyder Ltd Llc. 1St Source Savings Bank holds 5,317 shares. Rowland & Counsel Adv accumulated 0% or 2,584 shares. Destination Wealth reported 0.01% stake. Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.07% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.17% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Florida-based Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0.38% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corporation invested in 42,599 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 7,695 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg has 0.16% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 2.89M shares. Cap City Co Fl, a Florida-based fund reported 21,207 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Limited Liability holds 170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 278,968 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Deserves To Be On Your Watchlist – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “South Philly Refinery Shuts Permanently, Our Picks PBF Energy, Kinder Winners – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Energy Stocks Bulls Should Be Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Oil Stocks to Buy, Whatever Oil Prices Do – Investorplace.com” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, down 27.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.09B for 8.28 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,933.33% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NUAN, JPM, LVS – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nuance Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Canadian-Based Northern Health Adopts Nuance AI-powered Dragon Medical One to Revolutionize Care Delivery Across British Columbia – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nuance Voice Biometrics to Improve Customer Experience and Boost Security at Santander – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $55.13 million for 21.78 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,800 were accumulated by Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd. Federated Pa invested in 0.03% or 622,860 shares. Moreover, Amg Funds Limited Liability Corp has 0.71% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc stated it has 22.66M shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 7,084 shares. Twin Tree Lp has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Hanson And Doremus Mgmt has 1,527 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tcw Gru has 0.02% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Swiss State Bank invested in 0.01% or 524,100 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 2.57 million shares. Natixis Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 208,728 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca stated it has 9.11 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd reported 3.01M shares. Georgia-based Synovus has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 44,838 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $715,634 activity. Tempesta Daniel David had sold 1,500 shares worth $23,640. Shares for $29,014 were sold by Ortmanns Stefan. WEIDEMAN ROBERT had sold 14,350 shares worth $226,156 on Friday, February 1.