As Marathon Pete (MPC) Market Value Declined, Brigade Capital Management LP Has Raised Position by $12.37 Million; Garde Capital Cut Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $564,585

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 53.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 9,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 8,486 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $484,000, down from 18,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 16.48M shares traded or 37.72% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – Government Calls Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm a National Security Risk; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING PATH TO TAKE QCOM PRIVATE; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges to Make the U.S. the Global Leader in 5G; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium to Showcase TERALYNX™ 12.8T Switch Silicon Along With a Range of Switch System Solutions and SONiC/SAI Support at the OCP U.S. Summit 2018 in San Jose, California; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm Broadcom Deal Raises National Security Concerns (Video); 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Profit Tumbles as Royalty Disputes Continue — 3rd Update; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM PLANS EXIT FROM SERVER CHIPS – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – ON MARCH 9, CO PETITIONED THE SINGAPORE COURT TO ORDER CONVENING OF SPECIAL MEETING TO APPROVE THE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts – Bbg

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 74.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 209,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 489,650 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.31 million, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 6.22M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 3rd Update; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS GLOBAL COMMODITY PRICES REFUSING TO BUDGE, OVERALL OUTLOOK IS NOT COMFORTING FROM STANDPOINT OF DOMESTIC INFLATION -MPC MINUTES; 28/03/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: SAYS RISKS TO INFLATION OUTLOOK HAVE SUBSIDED SOMEWHAT SINCE PREVIOUS MPC; 30/04/2018 – PORT ACCESS, COKER PROJECTS POSTION MPC FOR IMO 2020; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S EMEFIELE SAYS 9 MEMBERS ATTENDED MPC MEETING; 24/05/2018 – SARB RELEASES ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING MPC FORECASTS; 13/03/2018 – SARB EXPECTS VAT EFFECT ON INFLATION TO BE “ONE OFF”, WOULD NOT REACT BY RAISING RATES -MPC MEMBER; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE OVERALL, GROWTH SIGNALS ARE STRONG; 31/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S TREASURY SAYS APPOINTS JONATHAN HASKELL TO BANK OF ENGLAND’S MPC; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Purchase of Andeavor to Be Announced Monday

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 21, 2019 : GE, KO, UGI, CC, QCOM, AABA, C, JWN, QQQ, CZR, MRVL, CMCSA – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm Can’t Catch A Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm News: Why QCOM Stock Is Down Today – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DVY, F, QCOM, OKE: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm, LGE settle chip license disagreement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 5,905 shares. Burke Herbert National Bank & Trust invested 0.62% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Adage Limited Co owns 1.52 million shares. Roanoke Asset Management Corp New York holds 1.27% or 47,855 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 5.28 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 1.28% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). New York-based Griffin Asset has invested 0.74% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 13,202 were reported by Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Boys Arnold & Communications reported 0.17% stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 2.79 million shares. Investment House has 0.63% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). St Johns Investment Com Limited Com has invested 0.54% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bartlett & Com reported 150,740 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62 million and $579.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 7,555 shares to 239,300 shares, valued at $11.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 7,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.25M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 959,455 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.18% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 227,252 shares. Mariner holds 0.03% or 44,163 shares in its portfolio. Korea Invest holds 121,603 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Welch Forbes Ltd owns 16,237 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rbf Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.71% or 100,864 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.12% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 131,048 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.75 million shares stake. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Com invested in 26,169 shares. 871 are owned by Farmers Merchants Investments Inc. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability owns 1,008 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt holds 1,836 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability reported 177,147 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.