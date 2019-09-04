As Marathon Pete (MPC) Market Value Declined, Artemis Investment Management Llp Trimmed Stake by $8.58 Million; Intrust Bank Na Has Decreased Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $300,974 as Stock Price Rose

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 17.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 145,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 663,212 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.71M, down from 808,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 2.89 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 20/04/2018 – BOE’S SAUNDERS SAYS VOTE AT FUTURE MPC MEETINGS WILL DEPEND ON DATA AND ANALYSIS OF ECONOMY’S PROSPECTS; 10/04/2018 – S. AFRICA’S TSHAZIBANA: MPC WOULD LIKE SINGLE-POINT CPI TARGET; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC’S LON SEES NO RATE CHANGE IN NEAREST MONTHS: PAP; 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC SEES RISK TO GROWTH OUTLOOK ON UPSIDE; 17/05/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – FORECAST 2018 CONFIRMED; 25/03/2018 – ORR: RBNZ AND ADVISORY PANEL AGAINST TREASURY OFFICIAL ON MPC; 18/04/2018 – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI SAYS WOULD CONSIDER RATE CUT IF NEEDED, BUT NOT THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – FIVE MEMBERS OF MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF POLICY DECISION: MINUTES; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – KARSTEN MARKWARDT AND DR. PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN JOIN MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 2,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 47,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, down from 50,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $138.65. About 1.57M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 170,958 shares to 271,353 shares, valued at $23.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 433,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 8.18 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Management Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Mason Street Limited Co holds 0.12% or 96,100 shares. Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Jane Street Group Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 119,649 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company holds 982 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt holds 0.42% or 16,602 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Fincl Bank And Tru invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Retirement Of Alabama owns 1.03M shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. At Bancshares accumulated 0.04% or 5,840 shares. Chevy Chase Tru, a Maryland-based fund reported 570,257 shares. Azimuth Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 6,692 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt reported 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Corecommodity Mngmt Lc has 26,251 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Trust holds 62,454 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $392.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 12,320 shares to 24,672 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp accumulated 0.54% or 113.26 million shares. Cincinnati Financial holds 0.59% or 119,500 shares. First Business Inc invested in 0.07% or 3,144 shares. Steinberg Global Asset invested in 1.56% or 93,932 shares. Cadinha & Ltd Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 7,627 shares. Blackhill has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Portland Global Advsr holds 2,451 shares. Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 2,225 shares. Franklin invested 0.73% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 927,749 shares. 15,491 were reported by Bluemountain Capital Llc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 307,160 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Stock Yards State Bank And Tru Company reported 0.75% stake. Lincoln Lc accumulated 12,991 shares. Leavell Inv Management invested in 16,522 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 23.11 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.