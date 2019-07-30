As Marathon Pete (MPC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Soros Fund Management Increased Stake; Markel (MKL) Holder Court Place Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding by $318,400

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99 million, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $57.06. About 2.82 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 04/04/2018 – VEERATHAI: THAI MPC RATE-DECISION SPLIT ISN’T SOMETHING NEW; 27/04/2018 – SOME POLISH MPC MEMBERS SAY ’18 GDP MAY BE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 07/03/2018 – GLAPINSKI: THERE ARE STILL HAWKS IN POLISH MPC; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 4th Update; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS BREXIT UNCERTAINTY IS HAVING A DAMPENING EFFECT ON SOME OF THE ECONOMY; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 76.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 320 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 736 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, up from 416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1111.25. About 39,325 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM

