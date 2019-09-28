As Marathon Pete (MPC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Segment Wealth Management Decreased Stake by $1.62 Million; Bunge Limited (BG) Valuation Rose While Moors & Cabot Boosted Its Holding

Segment Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 69.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc sold 29,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 12,887 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 42,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 12.84M shares traded or 109.57% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S EMEFIELE SAYS 9 MEMBERS ATTENDED MPC MEETING; 20/04/2018 – Bank of England MPC’s range of views maybe no wider than normal – Saunders; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Acquisition of Andeavor Unanimously Approved by Both Companies’ Boards, Expected to Close in 2H; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION; 02/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO TRANSFER FROM AXESS TO MAIN BOARD MAY 3; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY FITCH; 07/05/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER LON ON INTEREST RATE OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES INCREMENTAL DEBT, IN INVESTMENT GRADE TERRITORY; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR TO COMBINE; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC WILL MAINTAIN VIGILANCE ON CPI

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 464.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 18,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 22,570 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.54. About 475,425 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 23/03/2018 – Bunge statement regarding resolution of 199a issue; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE BOOSTS YR MIDPOINT EBIT VIEW BY $295M; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO SOREN SCHRODER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN SCOTTSDALE, AZ; 16/05/2018 – Bunge will export US soybeans to Argentina “if margins justify it” -CEO; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N CEO SAYS WILL EXPORT US SOYBEANS TO ARGENTINA “IF MARGINS JUSTIFY IT”; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adjusted Total Segment EBIT $85M; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 23; 25/05/2018 – Bunge at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – US soyabean sales to China halted by Trump trade rhetoric, says Bunge chief; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 2,130 shares. Wheatland Advisors reported 85,569 shares stake. 1832 Asset LP stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has 151,450 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cooperman Leon G invested in 330,000 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Moreover, Amp Cap Limited has 0.07% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Argi Invest Services stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Oppenheimer has invested 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Prudential Fincl has 0.09% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Llc owns 4,538 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.12% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 228,658 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co owns 1.02M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sit Invest Assoc Inc reported 358,645 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 496,704 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For September 25 – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MPC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Green Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $491.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7,651 shares to 19,483 shares, valued at $7.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 2,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 10.07 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold BG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 105.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 106.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Tru Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 700 shares. Us Bancorporation De reported 6,487 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.47M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Llc holds 173,175 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Comerica Financial Bank has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Martingale Asset L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 55,323 shares. Magnetar Limited Co invested in 0.13% or 119,624 shares. Moreover, Jolley Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.32% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 9,085 shares. 370 are owned by First Financial In. The New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability owns 0.13% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 287,376 shares. Cutler Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 43,200 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Sarasin And Partners Llp invested in 55,000 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Blackrock Inc invested in 8.63 million shares.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADM, Bunge say not sourcing from deforested Amazon areas – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Exclusive: Hedge fund DE Shaw to push for break-up of Emerson – sources – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Glencore Agriculture Limited joins ADM, Bunge, Cargill, COFCO International and LDC in industry-wide initiative to modernize global agriculture commodity trade operations – PRNewswire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.