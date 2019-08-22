As Marathon Pete (MPC) Market Valuation Declined, Ironsides Asset Advisors Lifted Position by $554,600; Vulcan Value Partners Lowered Position in Bank New York Mellon (BK) by $617,050

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 95.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 12,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 532 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27,000, down from 12,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $42.19. About 290,355 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 17/04/2018 – BNY Mellon Asset Strategy View® Finds Larger Endowments and Foundations that Invest in Alternative Investments Outperform Smal; 15/03/2018 – 35GO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/03/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Derrick Says Search for Yield Has Disappeared (Video); 05/03/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/04/2018 – 51NI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – BNY MELLON CONCLUDES INVESTOR DAY; 22/05/2018 – 59ZO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/03/2018 – 47JE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – 68GW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/04/2018 – 37ZO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 430,190 shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 29/03/2018 – `A VIEW’ WITHIN MPC SAID RATE CUT MAY BE NEEDED IF ECONOMY DIPS; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION; 16/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW ON RATES OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery; 19/04/2018 – FIVE MEMBERS OF MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF POLICY DECISION: MINUTES; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery preparing to shut alky unit; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH TRITON DEBT OPPORTUNITIES S.C.A. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY VICTORIA SCHULTE SHIPPING LTD; 08/05/2018 – Marathon restarting Texas City, Texas refinery after outage

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,320 were reported by Quantum Cap Mgmt. Covington Cap Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Peapack Gladstone Financial owns 11,690 shares. Nuwave Management Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability stated it has 4,746 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Com owns 48,395 shares. Sun Life Financial reported 1,145 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Grimes Co stated it has 3,950 shares. Quantitative Management Limited Liability accumulated 39,000 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.07% or 4,500 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Company reported 9,620 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Verity Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 3,375 shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na holds 12,455 shares. Moreover, Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 211 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Limited Liability Co, Washington-based fund reported 2.81 million shares. 335,787 were reported by Aviva Public Limited Liability Corporation. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.37% or 72,998 shares. Bragg has 110,466 shares. Hawaii-based Cadinha And Limited has invested 0.18% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Blair William Il invested in 0.01% or 28,851 shares. Centurylink Inv Management stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Charter Tru stated it has 6,630 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co Limited accumulated 67,402 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De invested in 69,555 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 403,000 shares stake. Hendley has 52,710 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Ltd holds 0.13% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) or 88,253 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 36,314 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 269,266 shares.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.78 million for 10.55 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 771,530 shares to 3.15M shares, valued at $119.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 247,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).