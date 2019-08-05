As Marathon Pete (MPC) Market Valuation Declined, Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Upped Stake; Cushing Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $4.14 Million as Share Value Rose

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 91.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 21,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 2,099 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406,000, down from 23,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $211.41. About 1.73M shares traded or 0.84% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 8,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 135,291 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.10M, up from 127,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 5.09M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS POLICY TIGHT ENOUGH TO REIN IN PRICE PRESSURES; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SATISFIED WITH RETURN TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q REV. $18.98B, EST. $20.46B; 21/05/2018 – PAKISTAN CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MPC MEETING MINUTES IN EMAIL; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN RAND HOLDS GAIN AS MPC LEAVES POLICY RATE UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 30/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM’S RATINGS FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor Merger to Combine $5 Billion in Refining Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) by 217,047 shares to 723,361 shares, valued at $16.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 1.01 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 23.92 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 4,800 shares to 12,350 shares, valued at $982,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 42,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,296 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).