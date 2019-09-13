As Marathon Pete Com (MPC) Share Value Declined, Miller Howard Investments Upped by $14.60 Million Its Stake; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Adi Capital Management Has Raised Holding

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (MPC) by 732.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 265,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 301,740 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.86M, up from 36,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 7.01 million shares traded or 15.10% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDE…; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 10/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WILL LOOK THROUGH 1ST ROUND EFFECTS; 22/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Approves MPC Members to Resume Policy Setting; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZYZYNSKI SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH TRITON DEBT OPPORTUNITIES S.C.A. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY VICTORIA SCHULTE SHIPPING LTD; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Polish MPC to discuss future potential unconventional tools to support economy – rate-setter; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Speedway Income From Ops $95

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 214.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 6,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 9,424 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $154.75. About 4.92M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avangrid Inc Com by 18,612 shares to 49,914 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) by 92,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S (NYSE:TSM).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hgk Asset Management has invested 1.89% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Axiom Interest Ltd Com De holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 288,975 shares. Pillar Pacific Limited Liability Company has 19,332 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Twin Tree Mngmt LP holds 120,419 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset holds 0.03% or 86,360 shares. Argent Tru, a Tennessee-based fund reported 15,579 shares. Axa holds 47,475 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd invested in 0.07% or 1,861 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Homrich & Berg reported 10,416 shares. Alps Inc accumulated 25,865 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

