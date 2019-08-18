As Marathon Pete Com (MPC) Market Value Declined, Pinebridge Investments LP Cut Stake by $8.15 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Trust Company Of Virginia Has Boosted Its Holding by $7.80 Million as Shares Declined

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (MPC) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 138,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 138,859 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.31 million, down from 276,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 5.03 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC DIDN’T DISCUSS 50BP CUT; 19/04/2018 – RBI’S ACHARIA: INFLATION MAY REMAIN ABOVE MPC AIM OF 4%; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum To Buy Andeavor In $35.6 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Senate confirms Buhari’s CBN dep govs, MPC nominees; 16/05/2018 – RBI: NO CHANGE IN DATES FOR REST MPC MEETINGS FOR 2018-19; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q EPS 8C; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Rev $18.98B; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY SWIFTLY MOVE TO DISCUSS RATE CUT: GLAPINSKI; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Offer Represents a Premium of 24.4% to Andeavor’s Closing Price on April 27; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Polish MPC to discuss future potential unconventional tools to support economy – rate-setter

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 744.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 20,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.86 million, up from 2,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Boeing does not field F-18s with stealth capabilities; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its Aerospace Solutions Group Business to Boeing for $63/Share; 15/05/2018 – BA/@wto: Appellate Body issues report on EU compliance in Airbus dispute #TradeDisputes; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD NOTIFIED CO INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS FILED THIRD PETITION SEEKING TO UNIONIZE BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 27/03/2018 – HONG KONG — As voices against U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports grow louder from various quarters in China, the head of a state-owned airline issued his own missive on Tuesday, suggesting American aircraft manufacturer Boeing as a target; 19/04/2018 – Defense One: BREAKING: Drone-export rules to relax; Air Force leaders want to change space; Chat with Boeing’s defense boss;; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: AMERICAN AIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; SOUTHWEST ORDERED 40; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Llc owns 592,871 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 120,523 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Valley National Advisers stated it has 21,102 shares. Pittenger & Anderson owns 0.27% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 57,680 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation Incorporated stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cetera Advisor Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Delta Asset Ltd Liability Tn holds 0.01% or 1,450 shares. The Japan-based Asset One Communications has invested 0.11% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Foster Motley Incorporated reported 27,716 shares. Fort LP has 1,922 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtn holds 4,937 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wright Investors Service stated it has 1.17% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Jnba Financial Advsrs invested in 0% or 338 shares. National Bank owns 21,698 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Spectrum Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 37,739 shares to 250,010 shares, valued at $47.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 45,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Meritage Homes Corp Com (NYSE:MTH).

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,112 shares to 195,526 shares, valued at $23.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 1,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,845 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing 787: The Dream During A Crisis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&T Natl Bank Pa accumulated 3,298 shares. Westwood Holdings Grp owns 168,377 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. First Fincl Corporation In holds 0.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,365 shares. Alexandria Limited Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 8,792 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.3% or 9,856 shares in its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Va reported 62,150 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt reported 18,026 shares. 1St Source Financial Bank invested in 13,450 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Tiedemann Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Old Second National Bank Of Aurora has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New York-based Tower Research Capital Limited (Trc) has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Triangle Wealth Management invested 0.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Concorde Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.28% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). California-based Ssi Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability owns 1.72 million shares for 0.8% of their portfolio.