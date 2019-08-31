As Marathon Oil (MRO) Valuation Declined, Nli International Has Upped Its Stake; Quantbot Technologies LP Has Lifted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $8.03 Million

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 98.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 39,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 79,150 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 39,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 9.38 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 06/03/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – DOUGLAS L. FOSHEE AND M. ELISE “LISA” HYLAND HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Corporation Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1504.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 4,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 4,814 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.57 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Amazon says it’ll hire 200 for Minneapolis tech office; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India gets 26 bln rupees infusion for marketplace – Economic Times; 15/05/2018 – Massachusetts Gov. Baker Expects Boston to Be in Hunt for Amazon HQ2 (Video); 21/03/2018 – Watch Erik Nordstrom and Don Kingsborough onstage at Code Commerce: Not everyone has to become Amazon A Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 28/04/2018 – Outrage breaks out after Whole Foods partners with Yellow Fever eatery; 02/05/2018 – The Amazon effect could potentially leave all Americans neighborless; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 08/04/2018 – Summers Compares Trump’s Amazon Attack to Italy Under Mussolini; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ar Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank invested in 5,451 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Fifth Third Bankshares invested in 1.83% or 160,419 shares. Lipe Dalton stated it has 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Homrich & Berg holds 2,775 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. 10, a Alabama-based fund reported 162 shares. Novare Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 3,595 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Blue Edge Capital Lc owns 2,659 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com stated it has 64,636 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 280 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 1.45 million shares stake. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares holds 0.18% or 664 shares in its portfolio. Windward Cap Management Ca reported 28,100 shares. Neumann Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 384 shares.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 22,840 shares to 3,649 shares, valued at $953,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,537 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgestream Prtn Ltd Partnership has 19,491 shares. Ent Fincl stated it has 457 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.05% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Engines Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 10,137 shares. Westwood Gp reported 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Carlson Capital LP invested in 897,200 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.6% or 213,277 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). 16,380 are held by Fruth Invest Mngmt. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 6,800 shares. 152,021 were accumulated by Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Pa reported 25,672 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 648,506 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Llc reported 478 shares. Paloma Ptnrs stated it has 59,902 shares.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 600 shares to 24,678 shares, valued at $28.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,200 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

